3 weaknesses of the Golden State Warriors that can be used against them in the 2021-22 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors are going to be a popular "sleeper" team in the Western Conference for the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season. We all know how good this team can be when they are firing on all cylinders. The obvious storyline that basketball fans will watch closely throughout the year is the return of Klay Thompson. It's been far too long since we've seen Thompson on a basketball court, and NBA fans cannot wait to see the other Splash Brother return to action.

If Klay Thompson returns and looks like his old self, this Warriors team has the chance to be dangerous. There's no denying that the combination of a healthy Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry gives the Warriors the most lethal backcourt in the NBA. There are also going to be plenty of intriguing pieces on this roster, including Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

What Weaknesses do the Warriors need to Worry About?

Can Andrew Wiggins have another impressive season with the Warriors?

After a year in which the Warriors had a roster that was filled with a number of inexperienced players, the Golden State front office made an effort in the offseason to add some veterans to the mix. With that being said, there's still going to be some questions moving forward for this team. Let's take a look at some of the potential weaknesses this Warriors team could have in the upcoming season.

#3 Youth Movement

Can Moses Moody eventually become a big part of the Warriors rotation this year?

The Golden State Warriors organization had a clear goal this offseason. Go out and get some more veteran leadership on this young roster. Of course, the Warriors have players like Draymond Green, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson on their roster, but the team needed to have more of a mix between youth and experience. After adding the likes of players such as Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr., and even Avery Bradley, the Warriors have now accomplished that. The problem is that there's still a number of young players that are going to need to step up in the rotation. While a player like Iguodala is a great mind to have around, he still can't be relied upon to play serious minutes on a nightly basis. After selecting a pair of young pieces in this year's draft in Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, the chances are that the Warriors are going to look to some young players to step up.

