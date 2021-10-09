3 weaknesses of the New Orleans Pelicans which can be used against them in the 2021-22 NBA season

The New Orleans Pelicans had a better run in the 2020-21 NBA season, finishing 11th in the NBA Western Conference with a 31-41 record, compared to their 13th finish from the 2019-20 season.

The Pelicans 21-year old power forward Zion Williamson led the team in field goals and points, recording a career high of 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Although he had a right foot fracture last season, he has undergone surgery and should be ready to get back in the team in time for the regular season.

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

The Pelicans are a very young team with promising talents, they hope to have a good run in the coming season but they have some weaknesses which can be used against them, let's discuss them.

Three weaknesses of the New Orleans Pelicans which could be used against them in the 2021-22 NBA season

#1 Inexperienced squad

Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans and Naji Marshall #8 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts after a score during the fourth quarter of an NBA game against the Golden State Warriors at Smoothie King Center on May 04, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. New Orleans Pelicans won the game 108 - 103.

The Pelicans team is lacking in experience as most of its players are below 26. This might prove to be a concern going into the season, as there are only four players above 26 years, with three of them being rotation players. Their key players are quite a young bunch, including Williamson (21), Brandon Ingram (24), Jaxson Hayes (21), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (23), Trey Murphy III (21) and Kira Lewis Jr (20).

The Ringer @ringer You have to give to receive.It cost the Lakers a ton of assets to pry AD from the Pelicans, but now they’re one of the few teams with two top-five players, while the Pelicans have a solid, young group to build around Zion. You have to give to receive.It cost the Lakers a ton of assets to pry AD from the Pelicans, but now they’re one of the few teams with two top-five players, while the Pelicans have a solid, young group to build around Zion. https://t.co/g5Bojn7C8e

Most of the players on the team have no playoff experience, and those who have been to the playoffs have little experience. Garrett Temple, Jonas Valančiūnas and Tomáš Satoranský have all featured in playoff games, with Valančiūnas playing the most (12). He made it to the NBA Eastern Conference Finals with the Toronto Raptors in the 2015-16 playoffs, but lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

