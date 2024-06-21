4 former NBA players who could join Lakers as assistant coach under JJ Redick ft. Rajon Rondo

The LA Lakers on Thursday reportedly hired JJ Redick as their next coach. The team is now in search of staff around Redick, a rookie coach. The Lakers might look for recently retired players to join him for a more aggressive approach for the next season. However, the team could also look for veteran coaches to help Redick transition into his coaching job.

A few names have already been reported to be on the Lakers’ list of assistant coaches.

Here are four former NBA players, according to Shams Charania, who could join the Lakers as an assistant coach under JJ Redick.

4 former NBA players who could join Lakers as assistant coach under JJ Redick

#1, Rajon Rondo

Rajon Rondo is one of the best minds in understanding how the game should be played. One of the reasons that he could be the best fit alongside Redick is because of how he approaches the game. Rondo played cerebral basketball.

While Redick is also known for his understanding of the nuances of the game, he is expected to be aggressive. Pairing Redick with Redick could make the Lakers an aggressive team with better team plans. Moreover, Rondo has the respect of Lakers superstar LeBron James who can play a big factor in his hiring.

#2, Jared Dudley

Jared Dudley became an NBA champion in 2020 when he played with the Lakers alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. While he came off the bench playing just a few minutes, he was one of the roster's biggest voices, serving a big role as a team leader.

The former NBA player also has a coaching experience under his belt. He has worked as an assistant coach under Jason Kidd for the Dallas Mavericks since 2021.

#3, Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks played 10 years in the NBA and was on the Houston Rockets with Hakeem Olajuwon which won the 1995 title. Brooks has served as an NBA coach for over 20 years.

He served as the head coach for the OKC Thunder for over seven years (2008-2015). Under Brooks, the Thunder became a successful franchise with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. He took the Thunder to the 2012 NBA Finals.

He was then acquired by the Washington Wizards in 2016. The 2010 Coach Of The Year served as the Wizards’ head coach for five years, coaching John Wall and Bradley Beal. Since 2021, Brooks has served as an assistant coach for the Portland Trail Blazers under Chauncey Billups.

Brooks was instrumental in helping Billups make the transition into the coaching job. Perhaps, he could again be instrumental in helping Redick do the same.

#4, Sam Cassell

Sam Cassell spent 15 years playing for eight teams in the NBA. He is a three-time NBA champion, winning two championships with Hakeem and one with the 2008 Boston Celtics.

He also has a good amount of coaching experience under his belt. He has served as an assistant coach in the NBA for almost 15 years. He was reportedly one of the preferred names by JJ Redick for the position. Cassell was the assistant coach under Joe Mazzulla for the 2023-24 NBA champion Boston Celtics.