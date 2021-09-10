4 NFL players Stephen Curry is good friends with

Stephen Curry is possibly one of the biggest NFL fans to play in the NBA currently. Whether it's him attending Carolina Panthers games whenever the gaps in the season's calendar allow him to, representing the team on his shoes or wearing his Panthers jersey during practice, Curry is an avid follower of the team and sport.

Spending most of his childhood in North Carolina with his dad, Dell Curry, playing for the Charlotte Hornets, it is unsurprising that the Warriors point guard is a huge fan of the Panthers. Even when they finished with the worst record in the NFL in 2012, Curry was consistently on Twitter hyping up his team.

Given his superstar status on the basketball court and his fame across America, Stephen Curry has had certain privileges when it comes to the NFL, such as banging the Carolina drum before games. It also means that he has a lot of close contacts from the sport, several of whom he plays regularly with on the golf course. Let's take a look at who Curry has become friends with from the world of football.

5 NFL stars Stephen Curry has become friends with

#1 Cam Newton

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

Stephen Curry has been friends with former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton since 2012 when the Golden State Warriors guard visited the Panthers' training ground. He has been invited to several games to pound the Carolina drum and was present at Superbowl 50 to cheer on his favorite NFL side, though he would have been disappointed with the end result.

Curry has discussed the similarities between himself and Newton in the sense that the Dubs star is the quarterback on the basketball court as the team's point guard. The similarities don't stop there, however.

Newton plays football in the same way that Curry plays basketball - with a smile on his face. He can often be seen dancing in the end zone and playing with a flair that is both adored by his own fans and aggrevates opponents' - another thing he and Steph share in common.

Lastly, the same year that Newton won MVP of the NFL (2015), Stephen Curry accomplished the same in the NBA.

#2 Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

In an episode of the popular NFL podcast 'Huddle & Flow' earlier this year, Stephen Curry stated that Patrick Mahomes was his favorite player to watch.

Speaking of the generational talent, Curry drew on the similarities that fans have made between him and Mahomes. Their creativity, ability to make something special happen in a split second and how they utilize those they have around them to win are all things Curry and Mahomes share.

Then there are both players' achievements. Mahomes has already been hugely successful with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning the Superbowl, earning three Pro-Bowl selections and being voted the Associated Press' Offensive Player of the Year. Curry, too, was immensely successful in the early stages of his career, a trend that has carried on in the years that have followed.

.@stephenasmith believes Steph Curry is the closest comparison in sports for Patrick Mahomes.



"If [Mahomes] watches basketball, I know where the hell he got it from." pic.twitter.com/1dlrkRk0LU — First Take (@FirstTake) February 11, 2021

Away from their own sport, Stephen Curry and Mahomes also share a mutual love of golf and can regularly be seen competing at charity events and tournaments such as the American Century Championship.

