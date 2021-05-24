5 Bench players who could have a massive impact for their teams in the 2021 NBA Playoffs

The 2021 NBA playoffs are underway, with sixteen teams fighting for the ultimate prize - the Larry O'Brien Championship. As has been the case in the super-team era, each franchise's fate will be decided by their two best players, or in the Brooklyn Nets' case, their three superstars.

However, having a reliable option off the bench has proven to be a decisive factor in multiple championship runs, with Manu Ginobili's influence on the San Antonio Spurs team being a very good example of that.

2021 NBA Playoffs: 5 bench players who potentially could be difference-makers for their teams in the postseason

With the NBA Playoffs underway, there are a few players who could have a major impact on how far their team goes in the tournament. It could be a player with innate scoring ability, or a defensive stopper who can guard the opposition's best offensive player.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 players who can make a telling contribution from the bench in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

5) Derrick Rose, New York Knicks

New York Knicks' Derrick Rose

2011 MVP Derrick Rose is one of the finalists for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award, a fact that shows to what extent the dynamic point guard has changed his role over the years. Since switching from the minnows Detroit Pistons, Rose has averaged close to 15 points, 4 assists and a steal on 48% shooting from the field.

6MOY finalists 🔥



Jordan Clarkson

Joe Ingles

Derrick Rose pic.twitter.com/yqr5giDmgr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 20, 2021

The New York Knicks are down 1-0 in their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, and Rose certainly possesses the ability to put them back in the driving seat.

4) Montrezl Harrell, LA Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers star Montrezl Harrell

After being deemed surplus by the LA Clippers despite winning the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award last season, Montrezl Harrell made the decision to join their city rivals, the LA Lakers. Harrell starred in a sixth-man role for the defending champions, tallying 13.5 points and 6 rebounds on 62% shooting from the field.

I think there's a potential role for Montrezl Harrell in this series, but it's not against the lineup the Suns were just trotting out. It has to be against their second-unit bigs. The Lakers are negating the advantage of having AD at the 5 by having a guy in the dunker spot. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) May 23, 2021

Harrell has been criticized for his poor defense quite a few times, but under Frank Vogel, he has managed to hold his own against quality offensive players. The LA Lakers have to win 16 games in order to retain the Larry O'Brien trophy, and Harrell must play a crucial role if they are to do so.

