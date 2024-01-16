5 best NBA players on the trade block ahead of February 8 trade deadline

The Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, with trade rumors continuing to intensify around the league. According to recent reports, multiple high-level players are still available.

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie recently compiled a big board featuring all the players on the trade market, along with their reported trade values. While the list is full of talent, a few players stand out from the rest as the most likely to swing the 2024 NBA title race.

On that note, below are the five best players on the trade block ahead of this year’s deadline:

Top 5 NBA players on the trade market

#5 Kyle Kuzma

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma is enjoying a career-best season, leading his team in scoring (22.4 points per game). Meanwhile, he is in the first year of his new four-year, $102 million contract, including $12 million in incentives, which many consider a bargain. So, there is no urgency for Washington to trade him.

However, the 28-year-old’s career year has come in vain, as the Wizards (7-32) are tied for the NBA’s second-worst record. This has led to speculation that the team could sell high on him. His trade value is reportedly two first-round picks or a first-round pick and a prospect.

Given his scoring, rebounding and floor-spacing abilities, along with his NBA title experience, Kuzma could be a valuable addition to a contender. However, it remains to be seen if opposing teams will meet the Wizards’ high asking price.

#4 DeMar DeRozan

Chicago Bulls veteran star wing DeMar DeRozan

One of two Chicago Bulls stars available on the trade market is veteran wing DeMar DeRozan. The 34-year-old remains extremely productive in his 15th season, leading Chicago in scoring (22.0 ppg).

However, the Bulls (19-23) are struggling to stay afloat, sitting ninth in the Eastern Conference, and appear to be trending toward a rebuild. If they opt to blow things up, DeRozan’s expiring $28.6 million contract could be the first to be moved at the deadline.

Some teams may have concerns about his inability to space the floor consistently. However, the six-time All-Star is still an elite midrange shooter and solid playmaker.

Meanwhile, his trade value is reportedly only one first-round pick. So, if he gives his assurances to interested suitors that he would re-sign, he should be a fairly low-risk trade target.

#3 Zach LaVine

Chicago Bulls star shooting guard Zach LaVine

The second Chicago star available for trade is shooting guard Zach LaVine. The 28-year-old should theoretically be entering his prime and has averaged an elite 25.0 ppg since the 2019-20 season.

However, concerns surrounding his health and defense have made teams wary of acquiring the remainder of the five-year, $215.16 million contract that he signed in 2022.

Despite his trade value reportedly being just one first-round pick and a prospect, LaVine is easily the highest-risk gamble on this list. But if he can stay healthy and lock in, the two-time All-Star could still be a top-tier second or third option on a contender.

#2 Dejounte Murray

Atlanta Hawks star guard Dejounte Murray

The Atlanta Hawks signed star guard Dejounte Murray to a four-year, $114.07 million contract extension with $6.05 million in incentives this past offseason. However, a few months later, they appear ready to part ways with him over concerns about his fit alongside co-star Trae Young.

While Murray has offered Atlanta solid all-around production, his impact has been limited playing off the ball. Additionally, the 27-year-old’s defense has dropped off over his first two seasons with the Hawks. Nonetheless, Murray could still thrive as the lead guard on a contender.

Atlanta gave up three first-round picks and a pick swap to acquire the former All-Star from the San Antonio Spurs in 2022. However, a year and a half later, his trade value is reportedly just one first-round pick and a prospect, making him another low-risk trade target.

#1 Pascal Siakam

Toronto Raptors star forward Pascal Siakam

Most would agree that the No. 1 player available on the trade market is Toronto Raptors star forward Pascal Siakam. Siakam brings consistent two-way production and NBA championship experience to the table. Meanwhile, the 29-year-old appears to be in the early years of his prime.

However, Siakam is on an expiring $37.9 million contract and has been reluctant to assure interested teams that he would re-sign.

According to reports, the two-time All-Star would like to remain with Toronto, the team he has spent his first eight seasons with. Though with the Raptors (15-25) trending toward a rebuild, it appears that they would prefer to go in a different direction.

Siakam’s trade value is reportedly multiple first-round picks and a prospect. However, it remains to be seen if a team will meet Toronto’s high asking price for what could be a half-season rental.

