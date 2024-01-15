NBA Trade Deadline: 5 targets eligible to be moved as of January 15, 2024, ft. Austin Reaves

On Monday (Jan. 15), another group of NBA players who signed contracts this past offseason became trade-eligible. This includes a few players consistently mentioned in rumors over the past few months.

Each year, most players who sign contracts during the offseason have to wait until Dec. 15 to become trade-eligible. However, there is always a select few that have to wait an additional month for their trade restrictions to end.

Per Hoops Rumors, these are players “who got a raise of at least 20%, whose salary is worth more than the minimum and whose team was over the cap, using Bird or Early Bird rights to sign them.”

17 players met those requirements this season, with a few notable names standing out. On that note, below are five of the most intriguing trade targets who became trade-eligible as of Monday:

5 notable NBA players who can be traded as of Jan. 15

#5 Austin Reaves

Amid their disappointing 19-21 start, the LA Lakers appear ready for another shake-up. Stars such as Dejounte Murray and Zach LaVine have been linked to LA. However, the team’s refusal to put shooting guard Austin Reaves on the table in trade negotiations has reportedly been a sticking point.

Per The Los Angeles Times’ Dan Woike, the Lakers have had “no discussions about trading Reaves.” Nonetheless, Reaves’ four-year, $53.83 million contract is now trade-eligible. So, if the Lakers get desperate enough, they could flip the 25-year-old for a bonafide third star.

#4 Jakob Poeltl

After acquiring center Jakob Poeltl from the San Antonio Spurs last season, the Toronto Raptors re-signed him to a four-year, $78 million contract.

The 28-year-old has offered solid rebounding, rim-protection and low-post scoring. However, the Raptors (15-24) appear to be entering a re-tooling phase after trading two-way forward OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks last month.

29-year-old star forward Pascal Siakam is Toronto’s player who has been most involved in rumors. However, given his age (28), Poeltl could also be shipped out for a younger option at the five.

#3 Rui Hachimura

Lakers forward Rui Hachimura has offered decent offensive production since he signed his three-year, $51 million contract. However, LA is still in dire need of firepower to boost its 23rd-ranked offensive rating (112.2).

Unlike Reaves, Hachimura should be available. So, the Lakers could package the 25-year-old alongside someone like point guard D’Angelo Russell and their remaining draft capital. However, it remains to be seen if that would be enough to land a difference-maker.

#2 Kyle Kuzma

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma is enjoying a career year, averaging a team-best 22.4 points per game. However, it hasn’t translated to success, as the Wizards are tied for the NBA’s second-worst record (7-31). Meanwhile, Kuzma is already 28, so he may not want to stick around for what could be a lengthy rebuild in Washington.

If the Wizards opt to move Kuzma, he should be in high demand. He is on a relatively reasonable four-year, $102 million deal that includes $12 million in incentives. Additionally, he has proven that he can play a key role on a championship team (2020 Lakers), making him a low-risk trade target for contenders.

#1 Jerami Grant

One player whose future has been heavily speculated on in recent months is Portland Trail Blazers veteran forward Jerami Grant. The 29-year-old signed a massive five-year, $160 million deal with Portland but doesn’t fit the rebuilding Blazers’ (10-29) timeline. Thus, he should be a premier trade target for contenders.

Any team that trades for Grant will be making a serious financial commitment to him. However, he is a consistent scorer (21.1 ppg) who could slot into several teams’ lineups and provide an immediate offensive boost, while playing respectable defense. So, his sizeable contract shouldn’t hinder his trade value.

