5 Best NBA Players Under 25 in the 2022-23 Season

#1. Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic has been one of the best scorers in the NBA for almost his entire career. The 23-year-old has already been compared to players like Michael Jordan in terms of scoring ability. It seems as though his infamous quote holds true, which stated:
"It's easier to score in the NBA than in Europe."
He single-handedly gave the Mavericks a chance at the NBA Finals this year, taking the defending champions to six games. His play last season landed him in MVP talks as well. With a long career still ahead, Luka could go down as one of the best scorers of all time. His scoring, paired with his playmaking abilities, makes him a consensus top 10-player in the league.
Career Achievements:
3x All-Star, 3x All-NBA, 2018-19 Rookie of the Year, 2018-2019 All-Rookie
#2. Jayson Tatum - 24 Years Old
Jayson Tatum is one of the most accomplished players that we've seen in recent years. Last season, Tatum led the Boston Celtics to the finals while averaging over 26 PPG. The Celtics will have one of the best rosters in the league this season with a ring in their sights. Their young stars will only continue to get better, led by the duo of Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Career Achievements:
3x All-Star, 2x All-NBA, 2017-18 All-Rookie, 2021-22 ECF MVP
#3. Ja Morant - 22 Years Old
At just 22 years old, Ja Morant is one of the most talked about players in the league. In just three seasons Morant has risen to the level of averaging over 25 PPG. Last season Morant led the second-best team in the Western Conference, Memphis Grizlies, while averaging over 27 PPG. His leap this year landed him in MVP talks and on plenty of highlight reels. His flashy moves and posterizing dunks make him one of the most entertaining players to watch.
Career Achievements:
1x All-Star, 1x All-NBA, 2019-20 Rookie of the Year, 2019-20 All-Rookie, 2021-22 Most Improved
#4. Trae Young - 23 Years Old
Trae Young has established himself as one of the best guards in the league over the last few seasons. Going into this season, his hype was at an all-time high. The Atlanta Hawks were coming off of a season in which they went to the Eastern Conference Finals. Unfortunately for Young, his hype died throughout the season. Young struggled and didn't show the improvement that was expected of him.
With that being said, this season could be very different for Trae Young and the Hawks as they look to end their 64-year-long championship draught.
Career Achievements:
2x All-Star, 1x All-NBA, 2018-19 All-Rookie
#5. Darius Garland - 22 Years Old
Darius Garland had a very impressive year last season while averaging over 20 PPG and 8 APG. This jump in output landed him in the All-Star game. At just 22 years old, he's got the potential to become the future of the Cavs franchise along with Evan Mobley.
Career Achievements:
1x All-Star
Q. Who's better in 5 years?
Luka Doncic
Ja Morant