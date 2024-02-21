5 best rebounding teams in 2023-24 NBA season so far.

Rebounding is an integral part of an NBA team. On both ends of the court, the way teams grab the board can determine their success.

In the ongoing NBA season, that has proven to be true once again as the best rebounding team also boasts the best record in the league. Below are the five best rebounding teams at the midway point of the 2023-24 NBA season, as per NBA.com.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five best rebounding teams this NBA season

#5 Houston Rockets (45.7 rebounds per game)

The Houston Rockets have grabbed 45.7 boards per contest. Of the team’s total, 34.7 come from the defensive end, while 11 are from the offensive side of things.

Leading the way in rebounds is third-year Turkish big man Alperen Sengun, who averages 9.1 rebounds (6.4 defensive boards) per game. He couples it 21.2 points for the Rockets (24-30) who are looking to climb up the standings.

Expand Tweet

Complementing him in the rebounding department is sophomore power forward Jabari Smith Jr., who has been good for 8.4 rebounds, an improvement from his rookie number of 7.2.

#4 New York Knicks (45.9 rebounds per game)

The New York Knicks, fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 32-22 record, have had 45.9 rebounds per game, broken down to 33.1 (defensive) and 12.7 (offensive).

All-Star forward Julius Randle leads the team in rebounds with 9.2 per game but is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Expand Tweet

Before him, center Mitchell Robinson showed the way with 10.3 boards per outing until an ankle injury forced him to miss the last 34 games. He's hoping to return to action before the end of the regular season.

#3 Golden State Warriors (46.6 rebounds per game)

Despite struggling in the opening half of the season, with a 27-26 win-loss card (ninth in the West), the Golden State Warriors have established themselves as one of the more better rebounding teams.

By the NBA All-Star break, the Dubs are third in the rankings, with 46.6 rebounds per outing, including 34.3 are from the defensive side and 12.4 from the offensive end.

Do-it-all forward Draymond Green tops the team in boards with 6.7 rebounds. He, however, has been limited to just 29 games out of a possible 53 because of injuries and league-imposed suspensions.

Expand Tweet

Running second in the team is Kevon Looney, with 6.3 rebounds, followed by rookie Brandin Podziemski (5.8 rebounds).

#2 Utah Jazz (46.7 rebounds per game)

The Utah Jazz (26-30) have had an up-and-down season so far but have been steady in collaring rebounds game in and game out.

They are second in the rankings, with 46.7 rebounds per game, with 33.8 coming from the defensive end and 12.9 from the offensive side.

Expand Tweet

Lauri Markkanen and John Collins are leading them with 8.6 and 8.3 rebounds, respectively. They, too, are getting it done in scoring, with Markkanen gunning 23.4 points and Collins 14.3 points so far this season.

#1 Boston Celtics (47.3 rebounds per game)

The league-leading Boston Celtics (43-12) are also at the helm in rebounding in the ongoing season. They have been good for 47.3 rebounds per contest, with 36.6 board from the defensive end and 10.7 on the offensive side.

The Celtics are doing it by committee, led by All-Star Jayson Tatum with 8.6 caroms. That's in line with his team-leading ways in scoring (27.1 points) and assists (4.8 dimes). For this NBA season, he had a high of 15 boards against the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 8.

Expand Tweet

Big men Kristaps Porzingis (6.9 rebounds) and Al Horford (6.7) are the next best rebounders on the team.