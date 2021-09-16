5 Best starting lineups in the NBA entering the 2021-22 season

The 2021-22 NBA season is just over a month away from tip-off and the build-up to it has been nothing short of intense. With various teams making all kinds of moves to bolster lineups, we've seen an extremely active NBA offseason.

As franchises continue to make final adjustments to their lineup, we have already seen a few contenders emerge. The Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns are coming off a short offseason with the Bucks entering as reigning champions. But the odds for who wins the 2022 NBA Championship lie elsewhere.

While bench depth is important and provides the necessary boost and support, the starters in any team carry the entire flow of the game and traditionally play the most minutes. A successful starting five is key in setting the tempo and mood for the game.

With many teams boasting superstar caliber players in their starting lineup, we take a look at the top five starting lineups in the NBA ahead of the 2021-22 season.

#5 Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have retained their core to keep their championship hopes alive.

The Phoenix Suns boast one of the most cohesive starting units in the NBA. Led by the likes of Chris Paul and Devin Booker, the Suns made their first playoff appearances since the 2009-10 season during the 2020-21 campaign.

The young team went on a rampage in the playoffs. With Devin Booker playing like a man possessed and Deandre Ayton supporting the team with his efficient scoring and rebounding, the Suns went all the way to the NBA Finals.

However, they endured a disappointing loss to the Bucks in six games after leading the series 2-0. The Suns will now look to return and make good on their run to the 2021 NBA Finals when the new campaign begins.

Having re-signed key players like Chris Paul and Cameron Payne to their lineup, the Suns have all the keys in place to make another successful run for the title. The franchise has also made some moves to add depth to their lineup.

The Suns' potential starting lineup for the 2021-22 NBA season is:

PG - Chris Paul | SG - Devin Booker | SF - Mikal Bridges | PF - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton.

The Suns have the same lineup as last season heading into the new one. Their chemistry and desire to win will make the Suns legitimate contenders for the title.

#4 Miami Heat

The Miami Heat will look to return to championship form in the 2021-22 season.

The Miami Heat made a big splash in the 2020 NBA Playoffs when they reached the Finals against the LA Lakers in the NBA Bubble. But the Heat failed to build on that momentum in the 2020-21 season as they experienced an early playoff exit against the Bucks.

Although their core remains very solid, consisting of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo leading the team, the Heat made some improvements in the 2021 NBA offseason as well.

The team had to cut loose key players such as Goran Dragic, Kendrick Nunn and Andre Iguodala. However, the Heat have signed some great players in the process. By signing six-time All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry and tough veteran defender PJ Tucker, the Heat have one of the best defensive lineups in the league.

The Miami Heat's potential starting five could be:

PG - Kyle Lowry | SG - Duncan Robinson | SF - Jimmy Butler | PF - PJ Tucker | C - Bam Adebayo.

The team has all the necessary components in place. There is also enough championship pedigree and experience on the Miami Heat roster to take them to the Finals.

