5 decisions made by the LA Lakers that led to their 17th NBA Championship

After a season that lasted almost a year, the LA Lakers clinched their 17th NBA Championship. The LeBron James-led team dominated teams in the postseason, and were not stretched to Game 7 in any playoff series. The LA Lakers planned extremely well, building a roster that maximized the strengths of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Let's take a look at 5 Decisions made by the LA Lakers organization that eventually led to them winning their 17th NBA Championship.

JOB'S FINISHED: YOUR LOS ANGELES LAKERS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/Dnxtgt9i1d — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 12, 2020

5 decisions made by the LA Lakers organization that helped them win their 17th NBA Championship

#1. Signing LeBron James in 2018

Lebron James spurred the Lakers to their 17th Championship

The LA Lakers struggled throughout the past decade, missing out on the playoffs as a result of poor roster management. However, Lakers legend and then president of basketball operations Magic Johnson turned the tide, convincing LeBron James to sign a 4-year deal with the historic franchise.

A 3 time NBA champion at that point, James took a huge risk with his legacy, considering he had to play with a young team. After missing the playoffs in his first year, there were doubts over the kind of impact LeBron James was going to have.

However, the move turned out to be a masterstroke for everyone involved, as LeBron James was the catalyst behind LA Lakers' 17th NBA championship.

WE’RE CHAMPIONS!!!!!!!!! It just now hit me!! #LakerNation💜💛 🏆 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 13, 2020

Advertisement

#2. Trading for Anthony Davis last off-season

Anthony Davis was dominant for the Lakers

After chasing multiple free agents like Paul George and Kawhi Leonard over the years, the Lakers finally got their call answered the last offseason as they were able to trade for star power forward Anthony Davis.

The franchise had to depart with promising young players in exchange for the former New Orleans Pelicans man. The trade was criticized by many, with pundits saying the Lakers had given too much away for Davis.

However, Anthony Davis extinguished all doubts over his fit with the Lakers as he proved to be the perfect foil to LeBron James in the team's historic championship win.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumours: How Philadelphia 76ers can get rid of Al Horford's bad contract in exchange for Andrew Wiggins