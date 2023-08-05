Top 5 most decorated NBA players of all time

The NBA has had its fair share of great players that have accomplished a ton of things that helped popularize the game of basketball. Great players have impacted the game in many ways and they've also collected a ton of hardware, solidifying their place in the history books.

This list will feature players who have won both team and individual awards. Many players have tried to win at least a few, but the players on this list have won certain awards multiple times. Take a look at the five most decorated players in the association.

You might also be interested in reading this: “I think I’ll end up with 77” - Keyonte George gets his NBA 2K24 right in one go

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#5 Tim Duncan

2014 NBA Finals - Game Four

Throughout Tim Duncan's career with the San Antonio Spurs, fans have labeled him as the most boring star ever. Whether that could be true or not, his "boring" style of play paid off in the end.

The Big Fundamental racked up tons of awards in his 19-year career. He won two NBA MVPs, five championships, 15 All-Star nods, three-times Finals MVPs, and an All-Star game co-MVP just to name a few.

#4 Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain holds the most points in a game

Wilt Chamberlain holds a ton of records in the league, including the most points scored in a single game, with 100. Aside from that, Chamberlain was able to win multiple titles with the Philadelphia 76ers and the LA Lakers.

He's also played in 13 All-Star games, was a four-time MVP, and capped his legendary career by being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

#3 Bill Russell

The 2019 ESPYs - Inside

The late Bill Russell collected championships as if they were coins. During his time with the Boston Celtics, he became a crucial part of the team winning eight straight titles.

Ultimately, he ended his career with 11 titles, five MVP awards, 11 All-NBA selections, and winning the rebounding title four times among other things.

#2 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's legacy lives on forever as his accomplishments validate his success in the league. He won championships with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Lakers, giving him six rings when he ended his career.

Additionally, he was selected in the All-Star game 19 times, won the regular season MVP award six times, and made the All-Defensive team 11 times. Kareem has a ton more accomplishments under his belt other than those mentioned.

#1 Michael Jordan

2022 NBA All-Star Game

Considered by many as the "greatest of all time," Michael Jordan cemented his career as a game-changer in the league. He turned the Chicago Bulls into one of the most recognizable teams in the league during his time.

He ended his career with six titles, 14 All-Star game selections, five-time MVP, the 1987-88 Defensive Player of the Year, and many more.

Also read: NBA Rumors: Lakers intend to sign Anthony Davis for a whopping $170,000,000 under long-term contract

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)