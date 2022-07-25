5 most fascinating properties owned by Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan's moniker presents an aura like none other. The Chicago Bulls legend has left his mark on the sport, having won six NBA championships, among other accolades. From revolutionizing the game to having multiple legends imitiate his style, Jordan's impact on the league will never be forgotten.

The 'Hall of Famer' last graced the basketballing world in 2020 when his much anticipated documentary 'The Last Dance' was released worldwide.

The TV series, covered the entire duration of Jordan's career up until the Chicago Bulls' sixth championship. It included sit-down interviews from the Bulls' core talents as well as an abundance of stars who the team faced on their way to greatness.

The documentary would go on to provide the public with footage never seen before of the 1997-1998 Chicago Bulls, who went on to win their sixth NBA championship. It was the franchise's second three peat of the decade.

The standout observation, apart from clips of the team's displays, were the luxurious houses in which the series was filmed. More specifically, Michael Jordan's home. This begs the question, what are the prime properties owned by the Charlotte Hornets owner?

Michael Jordan's high end lifestyle

2022 NBA All-Star Game

Let's start off with the cream of the crop of his properties. Michael Jordan has his most esteemed possession located in:

#1 Chicago, Illinois.

Michael Jordan's mansion in Chicago, Illionois

Jordan's 56,000-square-foot property in Highland Park, a suburb of north Chicago, is currently on the market for $15 million.

The extensive property features an infinity pool, a tennis court, a cigar room, a putting green, and a customized indoor basketball court. It sports a Jumpman logo that details his children's names in the center.

It also has several living rooms, nine bedrooms, and 19 bathrooms! And in true Michael Jordan fashion, the entry gate features a giant number 23, which was his most famous jersey number from his time on the Bulls in the '90s.

The house has been on the market for eight years, and due to its high volume of personalization, the basketball star has yet to successfully sell the estate.

#2 Jupiter, Florida

'Micahel Jordan's' property that he owns in Jupiter, Florida

'MJ' spends a good chunk of his time at his Florida property. A lot of work has been put into the estate to make it what it is today.

The house boasts 11 bedrooms, an athletic wing with a full-size basketball court, and a state-of-the-art media room, which is rumored to be "cigar-friendly." Lined with an army of trees for max privacy, this property also includes three separate areas — a guard house, a guest house, and a pool house.

In total, Jordan dropped almost $12.5 million on the property after renovations. The Florida home sits in the luxurious Bear's Club, a very lush and private community.

#3 Park City, Utah

Jordan's property in Park City, Utah

Apart from the two mentioned above, Michael Jordan has another property for sale in Park City, Utah. The home has only been on the market for a year and is listed for $7.5 million.

The 10,000-square-foot property includes five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a breathtaking view of the Wasatch Mountains. Additionally, the mountain oasis has winding staircases, high ceilings, a gym, an infinity pool.

It also boasts a theater with stadium seating, cascading waterfalls, built-in fireplaces, and a golf room. Opulent to say the least.

#4 North Carolina

Michael Jordan's Lake Norman House

Michael Jordan owns two homes in North Carolina, where he oversees the operations of his NBA franchise, the Charlotte Hornets.

Michael Jordan owns a lake house in Cornelias and another property in Charlotte. His lakefront villa was purchased seven years ago for $2.8 million. The home sits on the Peninsula Golf Course, an elite country club in the city of Cornelias.

Inside, you can find six bedrooms, a grand foyer, and almost every wall is submerged with windows, showing off a jaw-dropping view of Lake Norman. Outside are winding staircases, a pool, and a private dock with lake access.

The property is also lined with wooden boardwalks. It's a dream vacation rental, that's for sure.

#5 North Carolina

Jordan's trust condos kitchen

The six-time NBA champion's second North Carolina home is situated in Charlotte, the home of the Hornets, an NBA team he bought in 2010.

The entire seventh floor of Trust Condos is owned by Michael Jordan. The luxe penthouse measures out at 7,000 square feet and has a private elevator, multiple bedrooms and bathrooms.

It also has two receded terraces, and 360-degree views of the downtown area.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far