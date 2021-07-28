5 fastest point guards in the NBA right now

The NBA, without question, is one of the fastest sports in the world. The fast-paced, quick-moving game, where the shot clock expires every 24 seconds, is home to some of the fastest athletes in the world.

To rank the fastest point guards, we must first acknowledge that being fast in an NBA game is not the same as a 40 yard dash. Players almost never get the opportunity to dash from one end to the other without any hindrance.

The variables of any game, meaning the players on the court, and the kind of defense and offense being played limit the definition of fast in the NBA.

These are the fastest point guards in the NBA

In this article, we're going to rank the fastest point guards playing in the NBA. The parameters for ranking would not just be dependent on the dash speed but by how fast a player is in making the necessary plays.

Before we begin ranking, our honorable mentions for the fastest point guards that almost made it to the list are Kemba Walker, Donovan Mitchell, and John Wall.

#5 Steph Curry

Steph Curry is a once-in-a-century kind of player. When he erupted in the NBA scene, his game was so unprecedented that coaches had to change their strategies to be able to guard him. It's safe to say that he is one of the handful of players that changed the game of basketball.

Before Curry established himself in the NBA as a sharp shooter, guarding a three-point shooter from behind the three-point line was common practice. The defender would mark the shooter, but most of the defense would be focused on stopping mid-range jumpers and rim finishes.

However, Curry changed all of that. Now, NBA teams regularly put double-team defenses on the likes of Curry, even past the three-point line. His long range accuracy is so fearsome that defensive players are pulled towards him even when he doesn't have the ball.

Steph is fifth on this list for his ability to rush the ring past defense and score at will. His incredible handles allow him to compete with players much more explosive than him. In addition, his shot release is lightning fast and, arguably, the fastest ever in the NBA.

Steph has become the face of the modern basketball era where shooters reign supreme, but that's not the only thing he is capable of doing as he has proved time and again.

#4 Ja Morant

Ja Morant #12 with the ball

Ja Morant is something else. From his NBA debut to the past season where he helped his team, the Memphis Grizzlies, knock out the Steph Curry-led Golden State Warriors from the playoffs, he has been too good.

His creativity on the court is unrivaled. His raw explosiveness is so dangerous that many compare him to a younger Westbrook. Yet, Ja is his own player. He is one of the flashiest passers in the league, feeding the ball to his teammates like Prime Rajon Rondo and Ricky Rubio.

Standing at 6' 3", Morant's height is the same as your usual point guard in the NBA, but his jump is much higher than anyone else's on this list except, probably, Westbrook. He uses his explosive power for quick drives, his handles are as fast as a viper, and he has improved his shot range and accuracy over the past NBA season.

