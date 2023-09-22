5 former NBA players who moved to Europe this offseason to showcase their talent in European league

It is not uncommon for NBA players to move overseas to play if they don't find the deal they are looking for in the league. Overseas destinations are usually split between Asia (China, Taiwan) and Europe (EuroLeague), even though the level of European basketball is significantly higher.

In most occassions, talented European players leave the EuroLeague and move to the NBA. Such cases are Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) and this summer Aleksandar Vezenkov, the 2023 EuroLeague MVP, who signed with the Sacramento Kings, and Vasilije Micic, a two-time champion and MVP, who joined the OKC Thunder.

On the other hand, we have seen players, like Nikola Mirotic, Sergio Rodriguez, Rudy Fernandez and Tomas Satoransky, who spent several years in the NBA, but returned to the EuroLeague.

With that in mind, we take a look at five former NBA players who signed with European clubs this offseason and will play in the EuroLeague.

Five former NBA players who will play in the EuroLeague this season

#5, Willy Hernangomez (Barcelona)

Willy Hernangomez returns to the EuroLeague for the first time since 2016. He will now play for Barcelona, after spending the past three years with the New Orleans Pelicans. Before that, he was a member of the New York Knicks first and the Charlotte Hornets after that.

He posted career averages of 7.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in 344 NBA games, while he led Spain to the 2022 FIBA EuroBasket title, claiming the MVP award as well. Hernangomez signed a three-year deal with the Catalans.

#4, Juancho Hernangomez (Panathinaikos)

Like his brother Willy, Juancho Hernangomez decided to return to Europe after seven years. He moved to the NBA in 2016 as the No. 15 pick of the draft for the Denver Nuggets. He played there for four years (2016-2020) and then spent the last three years between the Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies, Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors.

Now a free agent, he is looking to rejuvenate his career and signed a two-year deal with Panathinaikos Athens. Juancho, who averaged 5.0 ppg and 3.3 rpg in 339 games in the NBA, will make his debut in the EuroLeague.

#3, Jabari Parker (Barcelona)

Jabari Parker will play next to fellow former NBA players Tomas Satoransky and Willy Hernangomez in Barcelona lineup. Parker, the No. 2 pick of the 2014 draft, is in search of a fresh start to his career, as he has been out of the league since January of 2022.

Parker entered the league with high expectations and a great potential, but injuries derailed his career and he hasn't played since the middle of the 2021-22 season. The 28-year-old forward played for the Milwaukee Bucks between 2014 and 2018, before joining the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks, Kings and Celtics.

He left the league with career averages of 14.1 ppg and 5.5 rpg in 310 games. Jabari Parker's deal with Barcelona will expire after the end of the 2023-24 season.

#2, Kemba Walker (Monaco)

One of the NBA's best point guards in his prime (career averages of 19.3 ppg and 5.3 apg), Kemba Walker saw injuries derail his career over the past three years and limit him to very few appearances with the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks.

His knee issues have prevented him from playing at an All-Star level, and Walker now hopes his stint with Monaco will help him return to the elite level of play while with the Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics.

Walker became one of the best Hornets players of all time during his eight-year career there (2011-2019), leading the team to the playoffs on multiple occassions. Similarly, he was a key player for Boston in his first season there, leading the franchise to the 2020 Eastern Conference finals. As a result, he became an All-Star four times in a row (2017-2020).

Since then, injuries limited him to few appearances and out of the league for the first time since 2011. Now with Monaco, he wants to help the club make it to the EuroLeague Final Four for a second consecutive year.

#1, Serge Ibaka (Bayern Munich)

The latest former NBA player who moves to the EuroLeague, Serge Ibaka will play in the competition for the first time since 2011. During that time, he was part of Real Madrid for a handful of games amid the NBA lockout.

Ibaka left the NBA after 14 years (12.0 ppg and 7.1 rpg in 919 games) and one title with the Raptors in 2019. A defensive specialist and member of the All-Defensive first team in consecutive years (2012-2014), the veteran big man experienced a downfall in his career after becoming champion and wants to play again at an elite level.

Serge Ibaka agreed to an one-year contract with Bayern Munich and is expected to be ready for the EuroLeague opener on Oct. 5.