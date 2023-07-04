What is the Chicago Bulls Summer League schedule? Taking a closer look

The Chicago Bulls will head into the 2023 NBA Summer League with every intention of coming away with the trophy. With the California Classic already underway, the Bulls will await their turn to display what they're capable of.

The 2023 Summer League kicked off on July 3rd with the first set of games of the California Classic and Salt Lake City summer leagues. 6 teams participate in the California Classic and play only two games each. Meanwhile, the Salt Lake City tournament features four teams with three games each.

Unfortunately, the Chicago Bulls won't be in either of these tournaments and will directly make an appearance in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Summer League will begin on July 7th, 2023. For the Bulls, their first game will be on opening night against the Toronto Raptors. The game will also be nationally broadcast on NBA TV at 6:30 PM ET (4:00 AM IST).

Here is what Chicago's Summer League schedule looks like at first glance:

Day Date Away Home ET Arena National TV Fri 7/7/2023 Chicago Toronto 6:30 PM COX NBA TV Sat 7/8/2023 Memphis Chicago 7:00 PM COX NBA TV Tue 7/11/23 Chicago Sacramento 10:00 PM COX ESPN2 Thurs 7/13/2023 Cleveland Chicago 3:00 PM T&M ESPN2

The Bulls will only have four games to prove themselves worthy of a chance to move onto the semifinals stage of the Summer League. With some stiff competition awaiting them, we look forward to seeing how Chicago's youngsters fare against the fresh talent across the NBA.

What is the Chicago Bulls' roster for Summer League 2023?

The Chicago Bulls will have an interesting group of players ready to suit up for Summer League. Although they didn't have a draft pick this year, the Bulls made a trade to eventually land the 34th pick and added forward Julian Phillips from Tennessee.

Phillips will be a part of the Summer League along with some undrafted players from this year's draft such as Adama Sanogo and Tyree Applebee. Additionally, some familiar faces such as Terry Taylor, Ben Coupet, Henri Drell, Javon Freeman-Liberty, Justin Lewis, Dalen Terry and Daniel Oturu will also make an appearance.

Some newcomers to Chicago such as Nate Darling, who played a few games for the Charlotte Hornets as a guard last season, will also be valuable. While also considering the surplus of international players on the squad, the Bulls have rounded out in an interesting fashion.

However, it is safe to say that Chicago are not viewed as favorites to win it all in the Summer League. With formidable teams featuring the most hyped prospects in this year's draft, the Bulls may be facing an uphill battle.

