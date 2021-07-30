5 Free agents Atlanta Hawks must target in the 2021 NBA off-season

The 2020-21 Atlanta Hawks made a huge run in the 2021 NBA Playoffs and reached the Eastern Conference Finals. The team ended its season only two wins away from making an appearance in the NBA Finals, but the season was still a success.

Making the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2017, the Trae Young-led Atlanta Hawks were definitely a threat to anyone in the postseason, as they even bothered the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks when both teams were at full strength.

Young suffered an ankle injury in Game 3 of the Eastern Finals and was limited for the rest of the series, while Milwaukee also lost eventual Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo from Game 4 onwards.

The Atlanta Hawks' 2020-21 regular season was up-and-down as the team started with Lloyd Pierce on the sidelines, but Nate McMillan came in after Pierce's firing.

McMillan took over when the Atlanta Hawks' Win-Loss record was 14-20, and the team eventually finished the NBA regular season with a 41-31 record and in fifth place in the East.

A five-game win in the first round against the New York Knicks preceded a huge seven-game upset against the East's top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers. Although the Milwaukee Bucks ended the Atlanta Hawks season short of what the goal was for McMillan's team, it was still a successful season.

Free agents the Atlanta Hawks should follow closely in the 2021 NBA off-season

The Atlanta Hawks now have the responsibility to bring that effort back for the 2021-22 NBA season. To do so, the team will need to make some tweaks to maintain a competitive roster, and it all falls on the front office's shoulders. The Hawks' front office did a great job in last year's offseason, landing players like Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari, and will need to work well again this year.

In this article, we will give you five players the Atlanta Hawks should pursue in the 2021 NBA offseason.

Without further ado, let us start.

#5 Lou Williams

Guard Lou Williams #6 of the Atlanta Hawks shoots over forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

Lou Williams is definitely different from the other players you'll see later on this list. Mainly because he is a scorer who can clearly find his own shot and has already played for the current Atlanta Hawks.

Williams arrived from the LA Clippers in the trade that sent Rajon Rondo to California and he averaged 10 points per game for the Atlanta Hawks in the regular season (24 games). Williams averaged only 7.7 points per game in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, but he hit some timely shots and was efficient in the 15 minutes per game he averaged in the postseason.

.@TeamLou23 has a message to the 2021 NBA Draft Class 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vG5rKiMEap — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 29, 2021

He put up 45/43/96 shooting splits in the 2021 NBA Playoffs and probably deserved more participation. Williams is an unrestricted free agent in the 2021 NBA offseason and the Atlanta Hawks should try to bring him back, as the 34-year-old seemed to be good for the Atlanta Hawks' dynamic in the previous postseason.

#4 Danny Green

Danny Green shoots the ball.

A veteran 3-and-D player who often finds himself playing for championship caliber teams, Danny Green is a free agent and he will definitely draw a lot of attention from top squads.

The Atlanta Hawks should be in the mix for Green in order to enhance some of the backcourt depth they have and add a solid player on both ends of the floor.

Green played for the Philadelphia 76ers last year after winning consecutive NBA championships as a key contributor for the Toronto Raptors in 2019 and the LA Lakers in 2020.

It is hard to imagine the reasons why the Philadelphia 76ers would not want to keep Green in the 2021 offseason, but the Atlanta Hawks could definitely use some of the playoff pedigree that Green possesses.

Green has made 40% of his three-pointers in his entire career and put up 41/40/77 shooting splits last season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar