5 Greatest ABA players who came into the NBA

The NBA and ABA merger of 1976, after so many failed attempts, added some of the best talent to the NBA. The entertaining ABA style of play offered a new view of the sport. Those players already stars became even bigger stars after the merger. Who were those players who transcended the ABA and made the NBA even better?

#5 Spencer Haywood

Spencer Haywood was the youngest player in the world during the 1968 Olympics

Spencer Haywood, after the Supreme Court case that gave him the ability to play professional basketball without playing for four years in college, averaged 30 and 20 in his rookie season with the Denver Nuggets of the ABA. He was Rookie of the Year, MVP of the All-Star game and also ABA MVP in 1969-70. The only other player to accomplish that feat is Wilt Chamberlain. He is the reason so many players have been able to play in the NBA before their college class graduates. The 6'8" power forward, whose turnaround jumper became Kobe Bryant's (and not Michael Jordan's as is widely known), was a smooth scorer who banged down low with the best of them. I've interviewed Wood so many times and appreciate the history I know he will always mention in our conversations. Spencer Haywood could easily have been one of the best players in the game had he played today.

#4 Rick Barry shows the NBA another way to shoot from the line

Rick Barry's free throw style is something every player having difficulty at the line should try

Golden State Warriors legend Rick Barry was a gifted scorer in the ABA who continued to score proficiently once he got into the NBA. The career 23 points per game scorer in the NBA shot 89% from the line in 14 professional basketball seasons. Shaq once said: “I told Rick Barry I’d rather shoot 0% than shoot underhand.” Imagine where Shaquille O'Neal would sit on the all-time points list if he mimicked Barry.

When Ben Simmons was excoriated for shooting 34% in the playoffs, I hit up Rick Barry on June 17th to see if he would want to work with Simmons. He said he would be more than happy to work with Simmons to teach him his underhand free throw if Simmons had the nerve to do so. Ben Simmons, you have a basketball legend willing to help you out, so reach out to him.

Rick Barry’s rookie season

(1965-66)



🟡23.6 IA pts/75

🟡8.2 reb/75

🟡1.7 ast/75

🟡51.8 TS% (+3.1 rTS%)

🟡3.8 box creation

🟡2.9 passer rating pic.twitter.com/GssTk0MNk4 — JFN¹³ (@JusticeFor_Nash) September 12, 2021

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar