5 Greatest Golden State Warriors teams of all time

Stephen Curry is the face of the Golden State Warriors franchise. He is rightfully dubbed "Mr. Warrior" as he holds several franchise records to his name and got the organization to where it is today. He is arguably the most beloved Bay Area athlete as the two-time MVP brought back championship parades and sold out arenas. Curry is now the all-time leading scorer in the Golden State Warriors' franchise history, surpassing Wilt Chamberlain and is also the franchise's assist leader, passing Guy Rodgers.

But before the baby-faced assassin laced up for the Bay Area franchise, the team had its fair share of success. The Warriors were established in 1946 in Philadelphia the same year the league was founded as the Basketball Association of America (BAA). The Philadelphia Warriors won their inaugural season in 1946-47. Future Hall of Famer Joe Fulks played for the team as they defeated the Chicago Stags 4-1 in the 1947 BAA Finals.

The Wilt Chamberlain days were all about breaking records and his personal success as they didn't win much as a team. The Golden State Warriors went on to win five more championships in their history. They also had some teams that were excellent but couldn't get to the finish line.

So let's dive into basketball history and look at the five best teams in Golden State Warriors history.

Honorable Mention - 1955-56 San Francisco Warriors

The team that won the second championship in franchise history. The Philadelphia Warriors moved to the Bay Area and changed their name to the San Francisco Warriors. Hall of Fame trio of Paul Arizin, Tom Gola and Neil Johnston led the team with major contributions from Jack George and Joe Graboski. They defeated the Fort Wayne Pistons in the 1956 NBA World Championship series (NBA Finals) 4-1.

#5 Rick Barry's Warriors

Rick Barry with the Golden State Warriors [Source: NBA.com]

After Wilt Chamberlain departed, it was the start of the Rick Barry era in the Bay Area. He was selected by the San Francisco Warriors as the second overall pick in the 1965 NBA Draft. Barry was an instant All-Star in the league as the Warriors jumped from 17 to 35 wins after his addition. He made the All-Star team in his first two years in the NBA but his 1967 season was arguably his best year ever.

He led the league in scoring with 35.6 points per game and carried the San Francisco Warriors to the NBA Finals, defeating the Jerry West-Elgin Baylor-led LA Lakers in the playoffs. Barry averaged 40.8 points in the NBA Finals (including 55 points in Game 3) which is the second-highest scoring average in a Finals series in NBA history.

Barry left the San Francisco Warriors to join the Oakland Oaks of the ABA (American Basketball Association). He became the first marquee NBA star to join the rival league. However, he returned to the franchise in 1972 and three years later, led the Golden State Warriors to the NBA title. He was named NBA Finals MVP as they swept the Elvin Hayes and Wes Unseld-led Washington Bullets in the 1975 NBA Finals.

The team consisted of Jamaal Wilkes, Butch Beard, Clifford Ray, Charles Johnson, Derrek Dickey, George Johnson and Jeff Mullins as the major contributors.

#4 2006-07 "We Believe" Golden State Warriors

2006-07 "We Believe" Warriors [Source: Golden State Warriors]

The 2006-07 NBA season was one of the most hyped up years for Bay Area fans. After years of mediocrity and no significant wins, the Golden State Warriors were seemingly heading into another year of basketball with playoff hopes. Heading into this season, they had a 12-year playoff drought and it appeared that streak was going to continue, but the new squad surprised the basketball league and finished the season with a 42-40 (.512) record and made the NBA playoffs as the West's 8th seed.

"We Believe" became the slogan for the Golden State Warriors and their fans as they carried through and ended their playoff drought. Fans filled the stadiums again and felt extremely confident heading into the first-round series against the Dallas Mavericks. For starters, the Warriors swept the first-seeded 67-win Mavericks, led by reigning MVP Dirk Nowiztki, in the regular-season series. Secondly, Nowitzki's former coach Don Nelson now coached the Dubs so he knew how to stop him.

The team comprised of Baron Davis, Jason Richardson, Stephen Jackson, Matt Barnes, Al Harrington, Monta Ellis and Andris Biedriņš as it's main players.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Dallas Mavericks in six games and became the third eighth seed in NBA playoff history to defeat the first seed and the first to do so in a seven-game series. It is regarded as one of the biggest playoff upsets of all time.

