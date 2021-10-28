5 highest scoring games of Trae Young's NBA career

Trae Young has quickly established himself as one of the NBA’s foremost talent since being drafted in 2018. The fifth overall pick, who joined the Atlanta Hawks in what was once seen as a questionable trade with the Dallas Mavericks, has met and exceeded expectations, producing classic performances whilst achieving personal milestones in the process.

The next-level star has shown his extraordinary talent since his college days and has only gone from level to level since moving to the NBA. He shook off a slow adaptation period in the early stages of his first season to finish with an All-Rookie first-team nod.

His terrific shooting, dribbling and pace on the ball have helped make him one of the NBA’s most dangerous players, despite his lack of physical attributes. Another aspect of his game worth noting is his assists, as his assist record for the Hawks remains impeccable for a 23-year-old.

The 2020-21 season saw Trae Young lead the Hawks into the postseason for the first time in his career as he continued to put up magnificent displays.

Trae Young's five highest-scoring NBA games

#5 New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks (48 points)

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks shoots as Derrick Rose #4 of the New York Knicks defends in the first half during game three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at State Farm Arena on May 28, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Hawks battled the New York Knicks in a hotly contested match-up that ended in a 140-135 victory. Trae Young was influential from the point guard position, dictating the pace of the game as he tore through the Knicks in his 48 minutes on the court.

He finished the contest with 48 points, netting 13-of-30 field goal attempts as he finished with a 43.3% field goal percentage. He was a class above the rest, his shooting flawless as he recorded a flawless performance of free-throws, sinking all 16 shots taken from the free-throw line, whilst putting up an impressive six three-pointers shots from beyond the arc.

#4 Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks (48 points)

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks drives to the basket against Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals at State Farm Arena on July 03, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Hawks had underperformed in Trae Young’s first two seasons in the NBA, failing to make the playoffs, and as a result, Young’s performances ended up going under intense scrutiny as many had accused him of being too individualistic.

However, the Hawks and Trae Young finally got their chance in the playoffs last season, and although they didn’t go as far as they would have wanted. It was far enough for Young to prove to the NBA how much of a gem he is.

The point guard put in a superior performance in the Eastern Conference opener against the Milwaukee Bucks, coming on top in a personal duel with the Bucks' talisman Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Trae Young produced 48 points in a tense 116-113 contest against the eventual champions, helping the Hawks battle from behind to record their first win of the series. Despite the hostile encounter, Young managed to sink in half of his field shots (17-34), producing 11 assists to launch the Hawks to an unlikely victory on the road.

