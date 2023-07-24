5 most iconic Gregg Popovich press conferences

Regarded as one of the greatest NBA coaches of all time, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has been with the organization for 27 years, making him the longest-tenured coach in NBA history.

Speaking of history, he holds the record for most wins by a head coach (1,364). Amidst his success, he's also known as one of the most famous figures in press conferences.

Here are the five most iconic press conferences from Gregg Popovich.

5) Press Conference after Spurs' 107-92 loss against Clippers

After the Spurs' Game 1 loss to the LA Clippers in the 2015 playoffs first round, Popovich was asked about the team's ball movement, as mentioned in an article by Mark Lellinwala for Tech Times.

"Coach, there seemed to be some good ball movement with your team a lot of times," the reporter said. "There were some other times where they seemed erratic or out of control. Could you talk about that please?"

Popovich being the coach that he is, answered in an interesting manner.

"What you said is correct," Popovich said. "I mean how long do you want me to talk about it. Maybe I can help everybody by just making a statement. Would that help? Because these questions are unbelievable."

4) Press Conference after Spurs' 117-89 win against Thunder

Following a dominant Game 5 showing against the OKC Thunder in the 2014 Western Conference Finals, a reporter asked Popovich following the game on what could he draw from the five blowout scores in the series.

"Five games, five blowouts, to us who don't really know the game, how do you explain that?" the reporter asked.

Popovich didn't mince words with his response.

"You're serious? You really think I can explain that?" Popovich asked. "Good lord. They pay you?"

3) Press Conference leading up to Game 7 against Heat

Following the Spurs missing an opportunity to close the Heat in a 103-100 Game 6 loss in the 2013 NBA Finals, a reporter asked Popovich what his message to his team would be heading into the decisive Game 7.

"I want them to have no fun whatsoever," Popovich said. "This is all business. There's no eight game, is there? This is the last game. That's the best news I've heard all day."

2) Press Conference after Spurs' 113-92 blowout loss to the Warriors

After the disappointing 113-92 Game 1 loss to the Warriors in the 2018 playoffs first round, Gregg Popovich started the press conference by opening up with a joke directed towards the Gatorade drink.

"There's too much sugar and all that kind of stuff" Popovich asked. "I don't want to promote that. I'm just teasing, jeez. Have a sense of humor, will ya? Just because you got your kicked tonight doesn't mean you have to have no sense of humor."

1) Press Conference leading to Game 4 match-up against Nuggets

In perhaps his most iconic press conference moment yet, Gregg Popovich did not disappoint. On seating down and with no questions being asked for a few minutes, the Spurs coach simply stood up and said "thank you" as he made his exit.

Looking back on Gregg Popovich's heartfelt message during Craig Sager's one-year passing

During the one-year passing of TNT's famous sideline reporter Craig Sager, Gregg Popovich gave a touching message in remembrance of a good friend.

"He's an icon to all of us," Popovich said. "All the fans know who he is, not just us in basketball. When you think about his humor, his courage, that's who we remember the most about him. It's good to have everybody understand who he was. We'll keep him in our hearts forever."

Despite his candid demeanor with reporters, Gregg Popovich had a unique bond with Sager as the two brought a smile to each other at the end of the day. For all the sarcasm present from Popovich himself, he was always an admirer of Sager's humor as a reporter.

