OKC Thunder Depth Chart Updated: How do they line up their starting 5 with return of Chet Holmgren and drafting Cason Wallace on the roster?

The OKC Thunder selected Cason Wallace with the No. 10 pick in the 2023 NBA draft after a trade with the Dallas Mavericks. The Thunder also had the 50th overall pick and drafted Keyontae Johnson.

However, the biggest addition to Oklahoma City next season is Chet Holmgren, who will be making his NBA debut after missing all of last season due to a foot injury. Holmgren showed out in the Thunder's first NBA Summer League game at Salt Lake City with 15 points, nine rebounds, two assists and four blocks in 29 minutes.

With the addition of Wallace and Johnson, as well as the return of Holmgren, how will the Thunder line up next season?

OKC Thunder projected starting five

PG - Josh Giddey

SG - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SF - Luguentz Dort

PF - Jalen Williams

C - Chet Holmgren

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a superstar-turning campaign last season for the Thunder. SGA averaged 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists to be named an All-Star for the first time. He was also voted to the All-NBA First Team for his performances.

Meanwhile, Josh Giddey has established himself as the primary playmaker for Oklahoma City. Jalen Williams was the runner-up for the Rookie of the Year, while Luguentz Dort remains one of the best 3-and-D players in the league.

As for Chet Holmgren, the Thunder are likely going to ease him into the rotation and will play limited minutes. Jaylin Williams did a fantastic job as the starting center towards the end of the regular season and played alongside Holmgren in their first game in the Summer League.

OKC Thunder depth chart

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey of the OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder have made some moves in free agency, including Victor Oladipo, Davis Bertans and Patty Mills. The Thunder have also signed former Denver Nuggets player Jack White and former Euroleague MVP Vasilije Micic.

It's still unknown what the Thunder will do with Oladipo and Bertans. Oladipo is recovering from an injury and is on an expiring deal. Bertans is the second highest-paid player on the roster and has two more years left on his contract.

As for Mills, he's also on an expiring deal. It should be noted that Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins are on non-guaranteed contracts.

Here's the projected depth chart for the Thunder:

PG - Josh Giddey, Tre Mann, Patty Mills

SG - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Vasilije Micic, Cason Wallace

SF - Luguentz Dort, Kenrich Williams, Jack White

PF - Jalen Williams, Aleksej Pokusevski, Davis Bertans

C - Chet Holmgren, Jaylin Williams, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Two-Way Contracts: Jared Butler, Olivier Sarr, Keyontae Johnson

