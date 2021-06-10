5 most impactful players off the bench so far | 2021 NBA Playoffs

The 2021 NBA playoffs have been an enthralling affair so far, with eight teams currently vying for berths in their respective conference finals.

Stars like Chris Paul, Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell have grabbed headlines for their sumptuous performances lately. But there are some bench players who have been operating out of the limelight, playing a crucial role in their team's success as well.

The Utah Jazz and the Atlanta Hawks can attribute a significant quantum of their regular-season success to their bench, which has played a significant role in the two teams reaching their respective conference semi-finals. On that note, let's look at the five most influential bench players in the 2021 NBA playoffs so far:

#5 Cameron Payne (Phoenix Suns)

Phoenix Suns' Cameron Payne

Cameron Payne has been a spark plug off the bench for the Phoenix Suns this season, tallying 11 points, three assists and a steal on an incredible 40% shooting from the deep.

Payne was brilliant in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs against the LA Lakers, hurting the reigning champions with his exemplary shooting and playmaking prowess.

Cameron Payne hyping up the Suns crowd after denying Millsap 🗣 pic.twitter.com/RT3svHkVx1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 10, 2021

Payne has averaged almost 22 minutes in the 2021 NBA playoffs, which shows how much head coach Monty Williams values him.

#4 Kevin Huerter (Atlanta Hawks)

Atlanta Hawks' Kevin Huerter

It's difficult to fathom that Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Kevin Huerter is playing in his first postseason, considering the 22-year-old's exploits in the 2021 NBA playoffs so far.

Huerter is logging close to 26 minutes per game, averaging 11.7 points, three rebounds and a block on a staggering 48.5% shooting from behind the 3-point arc.

.@KevinHuerter in his bag tonight.



🔥 15 PTS

🔥 6-6 FG

🔥 3-3 3PM pic.twitter.com/K8LV6yeRcu — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 9, 2021

The Atlanta Hawks are currently tied with the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The chances of the Hawks progressing to the Conference Finals will largely depend on how the bench unit led by Huerter and Danilo Gallinari performs in the remainder of the series.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by BH