5 intriguing landing spots for Herb Jones as Pelicans open to pull the trigger before deadline

The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly open to parting ways with third-year player Herb Jones. It's believed that while they have high hopes on the University of Alabama product, they may not hang on to him for the long haul, with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram already in their fold.

Jones was selected 35th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Pelicans. He has settled well in the Bayou as a steady two-way player, averaging 9.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals.

This season, he has been a fixture in the starting lineup of the Pelicans (25-18), along with Williamson, Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas and CJ McCollum. Jones has averaged 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.8 minutes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, if New Orleans ships him out by the trade deadline, it's going to be intriguing to see which teams could have him. Below are some possible landing spots for Herb Jones:

Five possible landing spots for Herb Jones

#5 Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings could use a player with the skill set of Jones. With his combination of length and athleticism, he would give the Kings a wing player who could complement their fast-paced style of play on both ends of the court.

Jones also does not need to have the ball all the time to have an impact on games, allowing the team more flexibility on offense.

#4 Phoenix Suns

For all their upside on offense, the Phoenix Suns could use some boost on the defensive end to round out their thrust. It's where Jones could come in and help.

Much like what he has been doing for the Pelicans, the Suns can expect the 25-year-old wing player to backstop their already potent offensive thrust from All-Stars Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

He could be counted on to provide intensity and hustle to help make Phoenix a true force to reckon with.

#3 New York Knicks

The New York Knicks recently got their hands on OG Anunoby to shore up their frontcourt, which has brought solid results so far. But having a similarly programmed player around, like Herb Jones, would not hurt the Knicks.

They already have scorers in Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle and are in need of players who can deliver on defense, especially with big man Mitchell Robinson out for the season, while also not being shabby on offense. That's where the value of the likes of Anunoby and Jones comes in.

#2 Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have been positioning themselves for championship glory for the last few years on the lead of reigning league MVP Joel Embiid but have not been able go over the hump.

The two-way game of Herb Jones should be a good fit to aid them in their push. While they have Nicolas Batum, Tobias Harris, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Robert Covington, there's no denying the upside Jones would bring on that wing role for the Sixers.

#1 Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors did away with the remaining core players of their 2019 NBA champion team with the recent trade involving Anunoby and Pascal Siakam and are now rebuilding.

Jones is a good option to build around for Toronto, along with the likes of Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.

The Raptors have made solid careers out of Anunoby and Siakam with the system they have. Herb Jones could be the next one if they get him.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!