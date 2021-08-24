5 Must watch NBA documentaries from The Last Dance to The Dream Team

NBA history is filled with interesting chapters, gripping narratives and entertaining footnotes. With the proliferation of digital technology and streaming sites in the last 25 years, several media companies and sports platforms have dug into NBA archives to build on established legends or bring to light several untold stories to NBA fans across the world.

As a result, fans now have access to never-seen-before footage of their favorite players, fans or stories from NBA history. These cutting-edge productions have enhanced our understanding of certain events and personalities from back-in-the-day, providing clarity and uncovering the mystique behind the teams and their stars.

Listing the most binge-worthy NBA documentaries

Let’s, therefore, list down some of these must-watch documentaries for fans who would like to get a better understanding of the NBA and its glorious past.

#1 The Last Dance

The 10-part series aired last year right at the start of the COVID-19 breakout. So when the NBA shut down for the early months of the pandemic, The Last Dance tapped into the sentiments of millions of NBA fans across the world by providing them incredible footage from Michael Jordan’s last season with the Chicago Bulls.

The series traces the trajectory of Jordan’s ascent into stardom; his rise from being a college player to the face of the league, right to the point the Bulls go on to win their second three-peat in 1998. It looks back at all the trials, tribulations and tragedies that Jordan had to go through in order to become the superstar that he became.

The series provides brilliant anecdotes, amazing first-person accounts and gooseflesh-inducing audio-visual footage to unravel the enigma of Jordan and his Bulls. It is the very embodiment of must-watch.

#2 Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies

1980s NBA history is all about the insane rivalry between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers. Both teams, headlined by their once-in-a-generation superstars in Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, accounted for eight of the nine NBA championships between 1980 and 1988. Lakers-Celtics was theater, drama and entertainment all rolled into one, and this three-part series helps us relive most of that action.

With candid accounts from players on both teams, this 30-for-30 production gives you an in-depth look at one of the most storied rivalries in sports history. It is also an informative account of the histories of both cities, Los Angeles and Boston, that shaped the culture of the fandom in both places. If nothing else, watch it for the trash-talking that went on between players of both teams back in the day.

