5 NBA coaches who were fined by the league for calling out referees

Darko Rajakovic was another NBA coach who called out the referees after a game. The Toronto Raptors coach didn't like what he saw from the officiating in the road game versus the LA Lakers on Tuesday (131-132). Rajakovic complained to the media after the game, focusing on the Lakers' shooting 23 free throws in the fourth quarter compared to Toronto's two.

"They had to win tonight. If this is it, let us know so we don't show up. This was not fair tonight.

"No. There's no explanation. They come out there, they review it, and see what they want to see. They don't want to hear us or to hear the players. They just don't want to protect us. They attempted 36 free throws. In the fourth quarter, they attempted 23 free throws. What are we talking about? How are we supposed to play?"

With a fine likely coming his way, we take a look at five coaches who have been fined by the league for their comments on officiating.

5 coaches who were fined by the NBA for calling out referees

#1 - Doc Rivers

Doc Rivers while complaining to the referees

The veteran coach and 2008 champion with the Boston Celtics has been fined a few times for calling out the NBA's officiating. One of those times was in March 2018, when he criticized the referees after the game between the Houston Rockets and LA Clippers.

The Clippers lost and Doc Rivers called the referees' decisions late in the game a 'joke.' He got a $15,000 fine by the league.

#2 - Chris Finch

Chris Finch of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch was fined by the NBA for criticizing the referees after the Wolves played the Phoenix Suns last April.

Finch didn't like the calls, especially the ones about the moving screens, and received a fine of $15,000.

#3 - Nick Nurse

Nick Nurse of the Philadelphia 76ers

Then with the Toronto Raptors, now with the Philadelphia 76ers, Nick Nurse is another NBA coach who got fined for calling out the officiating after a game.

In a December 2018 game vs the Denver Nuggets, Nurse called some of the referees' decisions 'ridiculous,' and was hit with a $15,000 fine.

#4 - Monty Williams

Monty Williams speaks with a referee

Then with the Phoenix Suns, now with the Detroit Pistons, Monty Williams has argued with referees multiple times. Last March, he called them out for the 46 free throws that the LA Lakers attempted in their game vs the Suns.

Free throws were 46-20 in favor of the Lakers and Monty Williams received a $20,000 fine for his thoughts on the matter.

#5 - Taylor Jenkins

Taylor Jenkins of the Memphis Grizzlies

In mid-November, the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies, Taylor Jenkins, was furious with the referees' calls. The Grizzlies attempted 13 free throws in the game and the Utah Jazz 29.

Jenkins called the officiating one of the 'worst he had ever seen' and said the referees 'didn't respect' his team. He got a $25,000 fine from the NBA.