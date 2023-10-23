5 NBA fantasy players to avoid picking before NBA tipoff

The 2023-24 NBA season is set to tip off on Tuesday and with that comes another season of NBA fantasy. Most fantasy leagues have already held their drafts. However, there are still many leagues that have drafts scheduled over the coming days.

As NBA fantasy players know very well, a strong draft can make or break a season. This year, there are many reliable stars to take in the early rounds as well as some intriguing sleepers/breakout candidates in the later rounds. All of these players offer great value at their respective draft positions.

However, there are also many players who are overrated fantasy assets that probably aren’t worth drafting. Some of these players should be avoided due to rest/injury concerns. Meanwhile, others are either expected to decline or their playstyle isn’t the best suited for 9-category fantasy leagues.

So, on that note, here are five early-round players to avoid picking in 9-cat fantasy drafts ahead of NBA tipoff.

5 early-round players to avoid in 9-category NBA fantasy drafts

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is arguably the best player in the NBA. However, his playstyle doesn’t translate that well to 9-category fantasy leagues.

Last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.8 blocks, 3.9 turnovers and 0.7 3-pointers per game over 63 games. He did so while shooting 55.3% and 64.5% at the free-throw line.

While Antetokounmpo still offers substantial fantasy value from his efficient scoring, rebounding and assists, he doesn’t make a strong impact in any other category.

The “Greek Freak’s” poor FT% on high volume (12.3 attempts per game) and high turnover count hinder his value. Meanwhile, he still doesn’t hit 3s consistently. His steals and blocks numbers last year also weren't as high as one would expect from the perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

In addition, Antetokounmpo hasn’t played at least 70 games in a season since the 2018-19 season. Plus, there is a chance that his offensive production could take a hit playing alongside his new co-star, Damian Lillard.

Yahoo! Sports’ fantasy expert Dan Titus currently has Antetokounmpo ranked as the 11th-best player in his 9-cat fantasy rankings. However, the superstar forward is being selected in the Top 5 of most fantasy drafts. So, there is probably better value available toward the top of drafts.

4. Kevin Durant

Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant is still one of the NBA’s best offensive players. However, injuries have started to take a toll on the 35-year-old in recent seasons. Durant hasn’t played at least 60 games in a season since the 2018-19 season with the Golden State Warriors. Meanwhile, he qualifies for exemption from the league’s new rule to combat load management.

Last season, Durant averaged 29.1 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 5.0 apg, 0.7 spg, 1.4 bpg, 3.3 tpg and 2.0 3pg over 47 games. He did so while shooting an elite 56.0% and 91.9% at the line.

These numbers make Durant one of the best all-around per-game players in 9-cat leagues. As a result, Titus has Durant ranked 10th in his fantasy rankings. However, using a first-round pick on the aging superstar appears to be a risky move, given his recent injury history.

3. LeBron James

Entering Year 21, LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is officially the oldest player in the league at 38 and soon-to-be 39 years old. While James still performed at an All-NBA level last season, he suited up in just 55 games. In addition, he has not played at least 60 games in a season since the 2019-20 season.

Like Durant, James is eligible for exemption from the NBA’s load management crackdown. So, there’s no reason to expect the aging superstar to play more than 60 games this season.

Last year, James averaged 28.9 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 6.8 apg, 0.9 spg, 0.6 bpg, 3.2 tpg and 2.2 3pg over 55 games. He did so while shooting 50.0% and 76.8% at the free-throw line.

These are pretty good all-around numbers outside of the high turnovers and sub-par FT%. As a result, Titus has James ranked as the 30th-best player in 9-cat fantasy leagues.

However, given his name recognition, James is going much earlier in most drafts. So, considering his age and injury history, and the fact that he could start to decline anytime, there are probably safer options available in the Top 30.

2. Kyrie Irving

Dallas Mavericks star point guard Kyrie Irving is one of the most talented offensive players in the league. However, like most of the players on this list, he has struggled to stay on the court in recent seasons, due to a combination of injuries and off-court issues. Now, entering Year 13, Irving hasn’t played over 60 games in a season since the 2018-19 season with the Boston Celtics.

Last season, Irving averaged 27.1 points, 5.1 rpg, 5.5 apg, 1.1 spg, 0.8 bpg, 2.1 tpg and 3.1 3pg over 60 games. He did so while shooting 49.4% and 90.4% at the line.

Irving’s per-game numbers rank among the top point guards in the league. This has him ranked No. 13 in Titus’ 9-cat fantasy rankings. However, given his volatility in recent years, Irving once again ranks among the riskiest targets in fantasy drafts.

1. Kawhi Leonard

Another one of the most unreliable superstars in the league, Kawhi Leonard has become the face of load management since joining the LA Clippers in 2019. The superstar forward hasn’t played at least 60 games in a season since the 2018-19 season with the Toronto Raptors. Meanwhile, his scoring has been on the decline over the past few seasons.

Last season, Leonard averaged 23.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.9 apg, 1.4 spg, 0.5 bpg, 1.7 tpg and 2.0 3pg over 52 games. He did so while shooting an efficient 51.2% and 87.1% at the free-throw line.

These well-rounded numbers have Leonard coming in at No. 23 in Titus’ 9-cat fantasy rankings. However, using a Top 25 pick on a player who is very comfortable resting any chance he can get and has an extensive injury remains a major risk.