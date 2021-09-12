5 NBA players under 25 who are on track to make it to the Basketball Hall of Fame

What a night it was for the 2021 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductees.16 former basketball personalities, including the likes of Paul Pierce, Chris Bosh, Bill Russell and Yolanda Griffith, were bestowed with basketball’s ultimate honor on Saturday night in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Pierce, Webber and Ben Wallace join former NBA legends such as Jerry West, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and a host of other big names to have been enshrined in the Hall of Fame. The induction comes having after immense hard work over the course of their NBA careers and stacking up team and individual awards and accomplishments.

With this perspective, we take a look at five NBA players under the age of 25 who are destined to make it to the Hall of Fame.

#1 Zion Williamson (Age 21)

Williamson was the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft Class. Although injury limited him to just 24 games in his rookie season, Williamson delivered on his potential in his second NBA season. Williamson averaged 27.0 ppg shooting 61.1% from the field, which earned him his first All-Star nod.

Williamson’s performance in the 2020-21 season was so good that he ranked first among all the 38 players who averaged more than 25.0 ppg in a single NBA season since the three-point line came to the NBA. The lad is destined to go into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

#2 Luka Doncic (22)

Luka Doncic today:



46 PTS

7 REB

14 AST

5 3PT



He is the 2nd player in NBA history with 45+ points, 10+ assists in a Game 7 (Kevin Johnson). pic.twitter.com/OkIBRQdCes — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 6, 2021

Drafted third overall in the 2018 NBA Draft Class, Luka Doncic has already proved that he is a special player. From winning EuroLeague MVP in 2018 to being 2019 Rookie of the Year to becoming an All-Star in two of his three NBA seasons, Doncic has delivered on all the talk about his potential.

From hitting game-winners to posting record-breaking stats in crunch playoff situations, Doncic has the capability to finish as the greatest non-American NBA player ever. And although he has just two postseason appearances to his credit, he is averaging an incredible 33.5 ppg, 9.5 apg and 8.8 rpg over 13 playoff games. He is simply awesome.

