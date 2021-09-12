Top 5 moments from the 2021 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony

The 2021 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is in the books. In a glittering ceremony conducted on Saturday night, NBA superstars Ben Wallace, Chris Bosh, Paul Pierce, Toni Kukoc and Chris Webber were all enshrined into the hall.

Joining the players were head coaches Rick Adelman and Bill Russell. Russell has already been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a player. The Celtics legend was being enshrined as a coach on this occasion. WNBA stars Yolanda Griffith and Lauren Jackson also found pride of place in the hall on Saturday night.

"I came out of nowhere. I never gave up on my dreams and here I am at the pinnacle, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.”



In all, 16 members were presented at the official enshrinement ceremony that was held in Springfield, Massachusetts. This was the second induction weekend at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, because the Class of 2020 was enshrined only a few months ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 enshrinement offered a lot of emotional and fun moments. We bring you the five very best moments from the ceremony here.

#5 Ben Wallace pays tribute to the Black Panther Party

Perhaps the most intense Hall of Fame speech of the evening was made by Ben Wallace. The Detroit Pistons center was presented in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame by former head coach Larry Brown. Wallace spoke about leadership and what it takes to keep getting up when you are knocked down by adversity.

He closed his speech on an extremely motivating note, saying:

“I’ll tell you my legacy. I wasn’t welcome. I was too small. I couldn’t play the game the way they wanted me to play the game. Sounds like an uneven game to me. Put me on a level playing field and I’ll show you.”

Wallace paused, raised his fist and said, “Panthers March.” He then walked off the stage to a standing ovation.

Wallace comes from Lowndes County in Alabama, where the Black Panther Party was originally founded. The BPP is a civil rights movement founded in the 1960s as a response to police brutality against the black community.

#4 Toni Kukoc thanks MJ and Scottie Pippen

The Croatian Sensation was part of the Chicago Bulls’ second three-peat between 1996-1998. He was also a member of the 1995-1996 Bulls 72-10 team, and finally got his due when he was enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. Kukoc was presented in the hall by Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf.

"I would like to thank this gentleman here... for kicking my butt at the Olympics in Barcelona."



Kukoc spoke about the role his father played in developing his love for the sport during his Hall of Fame speech. Kukoc talked about how his basketball identity is defined by the two cities of Croatia and Chicago.

But the best part was when Kukoc acknowledged the role played by two of his most special teammates in helping him become a better player.

“I would like to thank this gentleman here, Michael Jordan, and Scottie Pippen, for kicking my butt during the Olympics in Barcelona [1992] and then motivating me to work even harder to become an important part of the Chicago Bulls,” said Kukoc.

