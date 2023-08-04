5 NBA players who can win scoring champion award at FIBA World Cup

Many of the top NBA players have decided to join their respective national teams and compete in the FIBA World Cup 2023.

From Luka Doncic and Lauri Markkanen to Karl-Anthony Towns, NBA players are expected to steal the spotlight as they will fight for the gold medal.

Most NBA players headline their respective rosters and have a key role in their offensive tactics. Thus, we expect them to fight for the scoring champion award as well.

In this article, we take a look at five NBA players who can win the scoring champion award in the FIBA World Cup.

#5 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Canada)

Phoenix Suns v Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had another stellar season with the OKC Thunder, which helped him cement hismelf as one of the top players in the NBA.

He averaged 31.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists last season, leading the Thunder in scoring.

Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to run most plays in Canada's offense, especially if Jamal Murray eventually skips the tournament to rest. His scoring skills will be vital for a Canada team that aims for a podium finish this summer.

#4 - Lauri Markkanen (Finland)

Utah Jazz v Brooklyn Nets

Lauri Markkanen is coming off a breakout year with the Utah Jazz, where he won the NBA Most Improved Player award and made it to the All-Star Game for the first time in is career.

He averaged 25.6 points and 8.9 boards, on 39.1% shooting from beyond the arc.

Last September, he was unstoppable in the FIBA EuroBasket, where he led the Finns to the top eight for the first time in their history.

He averaged 28.4 points and 8.1 rebounds, and we expect similar numbers from him in the FIBA World Cup, given how crucial his role is for Finland.

#3 - Mikal Bridges (Team USA)

US Basketball

In a Team USA roster where there are no megastars, Mikal Bridges could shine offensively. He is coming off a stellar season with the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets.

He averaged 17.2 points for the Suns in 56 games, and improved his scoring to an impressive 26.1 points in 27 games with Brooklyn.

After thriving in a scoring role with the Nets, we expect him to do the same with a Team USA squad that aims for nothing but the gold medal in the tournament.

#2 - Karl-Anthony Towns (Dominican Republic)

Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Four

Karl-Anthony Towns makes his long-awaited return to the Dominican Republic and will play in a major FIBA tournament after 10 years.

He headlines the roster and is expected to be the driving force for a team that will look for a deep run in the tournament.

Karl-Anthony Towns is coming off a struggling season in the NBA, where he lost two-third of the season with a calf injury, but he still averaged 20.8 points, 8.1 boards and 4.8 assists for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Given the way FIBA Basketball is played and the role Towns will have, we expect him to score much more than his NBA average.

#1 - Luka Doncic (Slovenia)

Chicago Bulls v Dallas Mavericks

The same goes for the undisputed leader of Slovenia, Luka Doncic. He does everything on the floor and runs all plays. A triple-double machine, we expect him to take over for the Slovenians offensively.

He averaged 32.4 points, 8.0 assists and 8.6 rebounds for the Dallas Mavericks last season. He was also unstoppable in the 2022 FIBA EuroBasket, where he had averages of 33.2 points, 7.7 boards and 6.6 assists.

Given how dominant he is on the floor, we should place him as the favorite for the scoring champion award.

