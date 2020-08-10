Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction and Match Preview - 10th August 2020

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks

Date & Time: Sunday, August 10th, 2020, 3:00 PM ET (Sunday 11:30 PM IST)

Venue: ESPN WWOS, Disney World, Orlando, FL

This Western Conference battle will see the Utah Jazz take on the Dallas Mavericks. This is going to be an interesting matchup as the Dallas Mavericks are only two games behind the Utah Jazz and are looking to make a run for the no.6 seed.

Despite having a poor record in the NBA Bubble, the Dallas Mavericks are coming into this game on the back of their biggest win of the season against the Milwaukee Bucks. On the other hand, the Utah Jazz are coming off a double-overtime loss against the Denver Nuggets and need to turn things around in order to avoid a losing streak.

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz have had a less than impressive time in the NBA Bubble and have won only two of their last six games. During their last matchup against the Denver Nuggets, the Utah Jazz turned the ball over 22 times and were out-rebounded despite starting Rudy Gobert.

Additionally, the Utah Jazz lack depth and their bench has been performing rather poorly with the exception of Jordan Clarkson. With the starters having borne most of the load in the last game, the Utah Jazz will need a strong outing from the second unit to win against the Dallas Mavericks.

Key player – Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets

Donovan Mitchell has been carrying the team on his back whenever required and is currently averaging over 20 points per game. His late-game heroics successfully kept the Utah Jazz competitive in a game where they would have suffered a blowout. Donovan Mitchell is also currently averaging nearly 45% from the field, thanks to his ability to create separation from his defender.

The Utah Jazz need Donovan Mitchell to have a strong game and inspire his teammates to put their best foot forward if they want to have a shot at beating the Dallas Mavericks. Donovan Mitchell’s matchup against Luka Doncic will be an interesting one to watch.

Utah Jazz predicted lineup

Mike Conley Jr., Donovan Mitchell, Royce O’Neale, Joe Ingles, Rudy Gobert

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks are currently 2-3 since the restart. However, their record isn’t indicative of their quality of play. Having lost only one game by a margin of more than 10 points, the Dallas Mavericks have stayed competitive till the last whistle. The Dallas Mavericks also have a tendency to force their games to go into overtime as they have done so three times already in the NBA Bubble.

Despite putting up strong numbers in the second half of all the games that they have played so far, the Dallas Mavericks are struggling to finish off their games and are often performing poorly in the clutch. The Utah Jazz will definitely pose some problems for the Dallas Mavericks as they have struggled to extend leads over their opposition

Key player – Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks v Sacramento Kings

Luka Doncic is possibly the biggest MVP nominee snub of all time. He has been spectacular throughout the regular season and currently averages close to a triple-double per game. He also an extremely efficient scorer and sinks nearly half the shots that he attempts.

The Dallas Mavericks have truly found a generational talent yet again and will need him to bring his A-game against the Utah Jazz. Expect another dominant performance from Luka Doncic who will be fired up and ready to prove his doubters wrong.

Dallas Mavericks predicted lineup

Seth Curry, Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis.

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Match Prediction

This match is too close to call. However, the Dallas Mavericks have a higher chance of walking out of the building with a win. The Utah Jazz definitely need to work on their ball movement and limiting turnovers if they want to stay competitive during the game.

The Dallas Mavericks need to prevent the Utah Jazz from getting hot early and put up a strong defensive showing to disallow any late-game comebacks. Luka Doncic going up against Donovan Mitchell will surely be a treat to watch.

Where to watch Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks?

Local coverage of the match can be seen on FOX Sports Southwest. Viewers in the USA can tune in to national sports TV channel TNT for this primetime game. You can also live-stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

