5 NBA players considered as the biggest one-season wonders across the league’s history

The NBA is the pinnacle of professional basketball around the world, hosting the best players from around the globe. It has produced countless legendary players throughout history.

As many legends such as Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal would probably agree, NBA players’ careers are like marathons. Dedication and consistency are the keys to achieving greatness. However, the harsh reality is that, for every NBA player who is able to succeed and fulfill their potential, there would always be some who are unable to kickstart theirs. Some others inexplicably get stuck in the middle, suddenly reaching brilliant heights, only to fall off ever as quickly.

One season wonder is normality in the NBA, with the league having witnessed a plethora of rising stars unable to maintain their impact in the game due to various reasons like injuries, indiscipline, a change in system, team, or even sheer bad luck. There have been draft picks, expensive buys, rookies and talents who have struggled under the spotlight, failing to live up to expectations and constant pressure to be a pro, after busting on to the scene.

Ranking 5 of the biggest one-season wonders in NBA history

So without further ado, here are five NBA players notorious for never being able to live up to the initial hype.

#1 Dana Barros

Rod Strickland #1 of the Washington Wizards with the ball as Dana Barros #11 of the Boston Celtics guards him during the game at the MCI Center on April 18, 1999 in Washington, D.C. The Celtics defested the Wizards 101-98.

Dana Barros is the first name on our list of one-season wonders, experiencing his solitary peak season in the 1994-1995 NBA season. Having been traded from the Seattle Supersonics to Philadelphia 76ers, Barros hit his peak in his second season with the 76ers, headlining the offense along with Clarence Witherspoon. He averaged a career-high 20.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game that season, boasting a 46.4% shooting record from three-point range and averaging 40.5 minutes per game.

He finished the season as an All-Star for the first and only time in his career, winning the 1995 NBA’s most improved player of the year as a result of his performance. His career went sideways after that, as he finished the season in the free agency pool and signed for his hometown Bolton Celtics on a lucrative six-year deal worth $20 million. However, he ended up struggling for minutes in an overloaded team containing fellow point guards Dee Brown, David Wesley and Sherman Douglas.

Unable to replicate the previous heights attained in Philadelphia 76ers. Barros fell out of his game after that season, failing to average more than 13 points per game in a season post that point.

#2 Aaron Brooks

Aaron Brooks reacts to a call.

Another talented individual who failed to live up to the hype is Aaron Brooks. Having been drafted and signed by the Houston Rockets, Brooks was tipped to be one of the few players headed for greatness, and after suffering a couple of stuttering seasons, he hit his peak in the 2009-10 season. Lighting up the NBA in his third season, he ended up starting 82 games, averaging 19.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game for the Rockets, also attempting the most three-point shots in the league.

He ended up with the 2010 NBA’s Most Improved Player award but failed to hit the same high levels after suffering from ankle injuries in subsequent seasons. He left the NBA for China in 2012, only to return to the league next season.

