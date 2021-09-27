5 NBA players with the most dunks made since 1996

The slam dunk is the most intriguing, and at the same time, insulting move in the NBA. It is unclear why players attempt to stop a force of nature flying to the rim, but they do try and end up getting posterized.

The NBA allows players to show their athleticism without any obstruction in the Slam Dunk contest. Understandably, some players might be unwilling to attack the rim, as it can be disastrous when two players meet in the air. However, there are a few who are not scared of contact on their way to the rim.

While some players get flashy with it, others do their business with the two-handed emphatic throw-down. Zach LaVine is a perfect example of an NBA player who dunks as if it were an art rather than just to get two points.

Completing a slam dunk in an NBA game is a lot more difficult, which is why it is an achievement worthy of note, especially when it is executed consistently. On that note, here are the five NBA players with the most dunks made since 1996.

#5 Tyson Chandler - 1,735

Tyson Chandler (#19) of the Houston Rockets

Tyson Chandler enjoyed a 19-year NBA career after he was selected with the second-overall pick in the 2001 draft. He was one of the players who was drafted straight out of high school before the rule change was implemented in 2006.

Chandler was an exceptional two-way player who took no chances at the rim at the offensive end. He was not the most prolific scorer, as he had an NBA career average of 8.2 points. But whenever he went up to score, he made sure he threw it down with authority.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Tyson Chandler with the buzzer-beating-game-winning-posterizing-not-offensive-goaltending-alley-oop dunk vs the Grizzlies! Tyson Chandler with the buzzer-beating-game-winning-posterizing-not-offensive-goaltending-alley-oop dunk vs the Grizzlies! https://t.co/BQ5wS2UGei

Throughout his career, Tyson Chandler successfully made 1,735 dunks. In his final season, 61.1% of the field goals he attempted were dunks. The seven-footer retired after the 2019-20 NBA season, at the age of 37.

#4 LeBron James - 1,949

LeBron James (#23) of the LA Lakers

LeBron James does a bit of everything, which is why seeing him on this list shouldn't come as a surprise. As much as James drops dimes and takes the occasional three-point shot, he never turns away a chance for the spectacular at the rim.

LakeShow @LakeShowCP It’s going to be a dunk fest this coming season for sure for the Lakers with LeBron James, DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard around 🔨 It’s going to be a dunk fest this coming season for sure for the Lakers with LeBron James, DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard around 🔨 https://t.co/q2y4TfQzsq

Of all the players on this list, LBJ is the only one who is not a center. He is bound to cross the 2,000-dunk tally in the 2021-22 NBA season, but may not have much success closing the gap on the top three.

