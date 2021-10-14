5 NBA players who have granted multiple "Make A Wish" wishes

NBA players have been criticized by the media and fans alike for being spoilt and rich, but few know the impact that the players have on people and communities through foundations such as Make A Wish and other social outreach programs.

The Make A Wish foundation is a non-profit organization that does a tremendous job by helping fulfill the wishes of children with critical illness between the ages of two and 18. The foundation and the NBA players community go a long way back, with plenty of current and former players doing their bit to help fulfill the wishes of these children, who absolutely adore them.

Make-A-Wish America @MakeAWish #WorldWishDay Join us in honoring all-star wish granter & NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan , who has been granting wishes for kids like Vaughan for over 30 years with Make-A-Wish! 🏀 Wishes need stars like you. Help us make every wish come true: wish.org Join us in honoring all-star wish granter & NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, who has been granting wishes for kids like Vaughan for over 30 years with Make-A-Wish! 🏀 Wishes need stars like you. Help us make every wish come true: wish.org #WorldWishDay https://t.co/1yvUoTdifX

The NBA community's close ties with organizations such as the Make A Wish Foundation show us how players view basketball as a platform to give back to the society as much as they can and that they have more to them than the sometimes negative public perception fueled by the media.

Many NBA players have contributed to helping the Make A Wish Foundation make these children's wishes come true, however, a few have stood out with their effort to make these children's days brighter by taking time out of their busy schedules. Without further ado, here are the top five NBA players with the most wishes granted.

Top five NBA players who have granted the most wishes through the Make A Wish Foundation

The Make A Wish Foundation provides NBA stars with an ideal opportunity to put a smile on the faces of kids who grew up adoring and idolizing them. Few players have made multiple kids' dreams come true while spending quality time with them.

#5 Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has been in the eye of the storm lately because of his conflict with the 76ers organization and his trade demands.

Simmons has always been a player who has been heavily criticized in the media for his on-court issues, with him being labeled as a selfish player and portrayed in a bad light more often than not.

However, Simmons has a completely different off-the-court personality as he is selfless, humble, vocal and determined to give back to the community both back home in Australia and in Philadelphia through the Ben Simmons Family Foundation and other organizations such as the Make A Wish Foundation.

Ben Simmons has helped brighten the days of more than one child by granting multiple wishes through the Make A Wish Foundation, taking time out to spend with them what will be precious moments for the kids with their idol that they will always fondly remember.

#4 Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry shooting a three-pointer against the Los Angeles Lakers

Stephen Curry is without a doubt the greatest shooter that we have ever seen. Curry has a penchant for hitting ridiculous shots from insane angles and distances with effortless ease or should we say "Stephortless".

Curry has been as clutch off-the-court as he has been on the court, using his platform wisely by being vocal about social justice and other issues plauging the community. Steph has not only been vocal but backed it up with swift action, using his foundation and other charitable ventures to help grow and develop the community.

Curry and his wife Ayesha, through their Eat.Learn.Play.Foundation, have provided over 16 million meals over the past year to families and children in Oakland that are at risk of food insecurity.

Stephen Curry has been a huge source of inspiration for children of all ages and has had the privilege of making some of their dreams of spending time with him come true through the Make A Wish Foundation. Curry has granted multiple wishes over the years, helping put a smile on a lot of these kids' faces.

