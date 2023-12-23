Four-time NBA champion and all-time scoring leader LeBron James recently joined fellow legends Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson as billionaires. With his salary being one of the highest in the league, combined with his endorsement deals and the rest of his off-court activities, it doesn't come as a surprise that the superstar of the LA Lakers became a billionaire.

At the same time, more NBA stars could join this list and become billionaires through their lucrative salaries and endorsement deals. Let's have a look at the five most likely to do so:

5 NBA players most likely to join Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Magic Johnson as billionaires

#5 - Damian Lillard

The megastar of the Milwaukee Bucks has earned a total of $234 million since joining the NBA back in 2012. He is expected to significantly increase this number, as he has four years and $216 million left on his current deal, which expires in the summer of 2027.

In addition, his endorsement deals with Adidas, FootLocker and JBL as well as his investments in real estate offer him millions of dollars per year. Damian Lillard is set to earn $62.6 million in the 2023-24 season, based on his salary and endorsement deals.

#4 - James Harden

The superstar of the LA Clippers has earned $338 million over his 15-year career. He will be a free agent in the summer, seeking another lucrative deal, likely the last one before retiring.

Off the court, he has deals with Adidas, Body Armor and Beats Electronics, and he is expected to earn a total of $55.6 million in the 2023-24 season.

Another lucrative deal will keep him on pace to finish his career with more than $500 million in career earnings and combined with his endorsement deals and other earnings, he has a good chance of becoming a billionaire.

#3 - Kevin Durant

Over 16 seasons, Kevin Durant has earned $350 million and is expected to reach the $500 million mark by the summer of 2026, when his current contract expires. Combined with his endorsement deals with Nike, Google, Beats by Dre and Alaska Air Group, he is on track to become a billionaire.

This year, he is set to earn a total of $88.4 million from his salary and endorsement deals.

#2 - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has earned a total of $234 million in his NBA career, and is expected to earn another $234 million through 2028 when his current contract expires, following the three-year, $186 million extension he recently signed.

Off the court, he earns millions of dollars through his endorsement deals with Nike, Tissot, JBL and Whatsapp. In the 2023-24 season, he will earn a total of $90.6 million from his salary and endorsement deals.

Given he is just 29 years old, it would be a surprise if he didn't become a billionaire until the end of his career.

#1 - Stephen Curry

The four-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors should be the next NBA player to become a billionaire after LeBron James. He will have earned $352 million after the end of the 2023-24 season and is set to earn another $115,3 million until his current deal expires in the summer of 2026.

Combined with his endorsement deals with Chase, Nissan Motor and Under Armour, he earns more than $100 million per year, so he is expected to become a billionaire before the end of his career. In the 2023-24 season, he will have total earnings of $101.9 million.