5 NBA players with most wins in 2020s decade so far

In the 2020s, there are five NBA players that have stood above everyone in terms of the number of wins in this decade. With a mix of skills and luck, they helped their teams to numerous victories and made them stand out in the league as the biggest winners.

We have searched Statmuse for these five players who have been the top winners in the league and the answers are quite surprising. But as we dive in, we explain why they were part of this list.

NBA players with most wins in 2020s decade so far

Chris Paul

161 wins

The veteran started this decade with the Oklahoma City Thunder where he brought them to an amazing playoff run. He then took his talents to the Phoenix Suns for the next three years where he helped bring the team to the NBA Finals in 2021.

Now as part of the Golden State Warriors, expect Chris Paul to still be part of this list.

Royce O'Neale

162 wins

This player has been part of the Utah Jazz organization for the first three seasons of this decade and has been a reliable starter.

The numbers don't pop out of the box score but his presence on the court is felt with the intangibles. Averaging only 7.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, O'Neale has been granted 31 minutes of playing time per game.

Nikola Jokic

164 wins

Not much of a surprise here. Nikola Jokic has transformed the Denver Nuggets to legitimate title contenders year after year. The team finally broke through in the 2023 NBA Finals to earn their first championship in franchise history and is set to defend the title in the upcoming 2023-24 season. At the turn of the decade, Jokic has won two NBA MVPs.

Georges Niang

174 wins

The six-foot-seven forward from Iowa State started the decade as a player for the Utah Jazz and benefited from playing alongside Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

He is now part of the Philadelphia 76ers with Joel Embiid leading the charge. Among the players in this list, Niang averages the least minutes played per game with 18.6 but he has proven to be a lucky charm in the NBA.

Mikal Bridges

178 wins

This has been a great decade so far for Mikal Bridges as he tops the list with 178 wins. The sharpshooter from Villanova has been a product of Monty Williams' system for the Phoenix Suns in 2020 and he is now taking his talents to the Brooklyn Nets where he is expected to bring the winning culture alongside Cam Johnson.