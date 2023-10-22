NBA stars are preparing for the start of the 2023-24 season, with the opener taking place Tuesday, Oct. 24. Because of the various trades that took place during the offseason, we expect competition to be at the highest level in both the Eastern and Western Conference.

If we take a look at the rosters, we can see that each team has at least two NBA stars on its roster, with some even having their own Big Three or Big Four.

In this article, we will discuss five NBA stars who we think could record a 50-40-90 season. A 50-40-90 season means at least 50% shooting from the field, (at least) 40% from beyond the arc and (at least) 90% from the free-throw line.

5 NBA stars who could record 50-40-90 season in 2023-24 feat Damian Lillard, Stephen Curry

#5 - Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)

Kawhi Leonard is looking for his first full season with the LA Clippers after missing several games with injuries and load management over the past four years.

The superstar guard/forward appeared in 53 games last season, but is optimistic that he will play in the majority of games this year, as the franchise views him as its best chance for a championship run this year.

Leonard finished the 2022-23 season with 23.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg and 3.9 apg, on 51.2% from the field, 41.6% from beyond the arc and 87.1% from the free-throw line. We should expect similar numbers from him this season.

#4 - Kyrie Irving (Dallas Mavericks)

In his first full season with the Dallas Mavericks, Kyrie Irving wants to build chemistry with fellow NBA superstar Luka Doncic and help the Mavs have a deep playoff run.

Last season, Irving played for the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas. He played 40 games for the Nets with 27.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg and 5.3 apg, on 48.6% from the field, 37.4% from 3 and 88.3% from the free-throw line.

Then, in 20 games with Dallas, he posted 51.0% from the field, 39.2% from 3 and 94.7% from the free-throw line. Thus, we expect him to be among the NBA stars who could have a 50-40-90 season.

#3 - Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)

Like Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant split last season between the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns. He had averages of 29.7 ppg, 6.7 rpg and 5.3 apg with Brooklyn, on 55.9% from the field, 37.6% from beyond the arc and 93.4% from the free-throw line.

After joining the Suns, he appeared in just eight regular-season games, averaging 26.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg and 3.5 apg, on 57.0% from the field, 53.7% from 3 and 83.3% from the free-throw line.

Like Irving and Leonard, he should be in the conversation for the NBA stars with a 50-40-90 season.

#2 - Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks)

The newest addition of the Milwaukee Bucks has his best chance of winning an NBA championship alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. At the same time, he should be considered among the main candidates for a 50-40-90 season.

Lillard averaged 32.2 ppg, 4.8 rpg and 7.3 apg in 58 games with the Portland Trail Blazers on 46.3% from the field, 37.1% from 3 and 91.4% from the free-throw line.

#1 - Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Among the current NBA stars, Stephen Curry should be considered the main candidate for a 50-40-90 season, thanks to his elite shooting.

Curry is coming off a season where he appeared in 56 games and averaged 29.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg and 6.3 apg, on 49.3% shooting from the field, including 42.7% from 3 and 91.5% from the free-throw line.