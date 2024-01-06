5 NBA teams that could benefit from Buddy Hield ft. Lakers

Buddy Hield has reportedly declined a trade extension with the Indiana Pacers and is available on the trade block. In light of recent developments in Indiana, several teams could try to pursue Hield via trade.

Hield is one of the best 3-point shooters in the league and has previously been included in possible trade scenarios. Teams such as the Toronto Raptors, LA Lakers and Miami Heat, which are looking to improve their rosters, are among the top teams in the league that might want Hield.

Here are the top five trade destinations for the Indiana Pacers star.

5 NBA teams that could benefit from Buddy Hield

#5 Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have been scouting for top-notch players since the offseason, from Damian Lillard to Bradley Beal, but haven't had any luck. Jimmy Butler said at the Heat Media Day that they would get the job done this season.

However, so far the Heat look far from being even one of the top teams in the East to make it to the playoffs.

Buddy Hield's 3-point shooting could get the Heat’s machine going. But there is little chance that the Heat would part ways with Tyler Herro or Jamie Jaquez Jr.

However, if the Pacers are ready to accept an offer that would not include Herro or Jaquez Jr., the trade looks possible.

#4 Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are the hottest spot for the NBA trade ahead of the deadline. There have been reports that the Raptors are ready to move Pascal Siakam before the deadline on Feb. 8. Considering that the Raptors seem too eager to move Siakam, they could be one of the possible destinations for Buddy Hield.

The Raptors could look to acquire Hield in the trade, sending Siakam to the Pacers. Moreover, the Pacers would likely have to include Hield, Obi Toppin and one of their young players from the roster.

#3 LA Lakers

The LA Lakers and the Indiana Pacers were in constant news, including trading for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner. Looking at how the Lakers are crumbling in recent games, they might push for Hield.

LeBron James and the Lakers have lost 10 of their last 13 games, spelling danger to their season.

One of the reasons that the Lakers might want to push for Hield is the playmaking ability of LeBron. The Lakers star has historically thrived on having shooters around him and currently, they rarely have anyone who could be trusted like Hield from beyond the arc.

While including Austin Reaves in the trade offer is very unlikely, the Lakers have multiple pieces they could use to lure the Pacers into the trade.

#2 Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are having a fairly good season so far. There have been trade talks around the team primarily involving Tim Hardaway Jr. However, when trading for Hield, the Mavs would have to consider the cost-benefit of trading Hardaway.

Buddy Hield is an excellent player when it comes to the offensive floor. However, he is a liability on defense. The Mavs are already a poor team on defense and adding Hield would not do much for the team. However, adding Hield can definitely fuel their offense, which is worth considering.

#1 Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets can also make a strong case for the Pacers to acquire Buddy Hield. Despite a mediocre lineup on the floor, the Nets have had an impressive season so far.

They could use multiple players like Royce O’Neale, Spencer Dinwiddie and Cameron Johnson, who would make the offer more reasonable for the Pacers. However, there is a strong chance that the Pacers might want to bring in Cam Thomas in the trade for Hield, which then makes the exchange highly unlikely.

However, there is no strong reason to believe that the Nets might not include Johnson, O’Neal, or Dinwiddie in the package.