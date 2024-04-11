5 NBA teams with best offensive rating in Eastern Conference heading into 2024 Playoffs ft. Boston Celtics

The NBA Playoffs are knocking on the door as teams are getting ready for the postseason acclamation. Given how defense changes and games slow down in the postseason, offense is a crucial part of any championship-winning team.

A few teams in the Eastern Conference have been outstanding this season, and some of these teams have used their elite offense to beat their opponents.

With that in mind, here are the top five teams in the Eastern Conference when it comes to offense,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 NBA teams with best offensive rating in Eastern Conference heading into 2024 Playoffs

#5 Atlanta Hawks - 116.6

The Atlanta Hawks are ranked 10th in the Eastern Conference. One of the reasons that the Hawks are one of the top teams in the is because they have Trae Young and Dejounte Murray on their roster.

When Young went out of the lineup with a finger injury, the Hawks’ offense suffered, especially in three-point shooting. They are also the sixth-best team in the NBA in terms of pace. They are currently ranked 11th in the NBA in offensive rating.

#4 New York Knicks - 117.2

This season, the New York Knicks have established themselves as one of the best teams in the league, and not just in the Eastern Conference. Despite star player Julius Randle being out for the season and OG Anunoby missing a lot of games due to injury, the Knicks never looked like a weak team.

They have one of the best offensive and defensive ratings in the league, ranked fourth in the Eastern Conference and eighth overall in the NBA in offensive rating.

The Knicks have Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, Bojan Bogdanović and Isaiah Hartenstein on their roster. They are also fifth in the NBA in terms of Net rating, which says a lot about their balanced construction and chances in the playoffs.

#3 Milwaukee Bucks - 118.0

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are on the same roaster. On paper, the Bucks should have been the best offensive team in the league. However, given the hurdles, they have a lot to figure out.

In terms of offense, the Bucks never had a problem. They have been good with their offense since the beginning of the season. However, it is their defense that they have found hard to put against any good team in the NBA.

With Antetokounmpo, Lillard, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, the Bucks are the third-best offensive team in the East. At 118.0, their offense is also ranked fifth in the league.

#2 Indiana Pacers - 120.2

The Indiana Pacers have been the best offensive team in the league for most of the 2023-24 season. They also dominated most of the offensive stats in the league. The Pacers are second in the league and the Eastern Conference in terms of offensive rating.

Indiana play their offense at an extreme pace and have been able to capitalize on that, unlike the Washington Wizards. They are ranked second in the NBA in pace, only behind the Wizards. Tyrese Haliburton has been the biggest motor behind their successful offense.

The Pacers are sixth in the conference with a 46-34 record and 24th in the league in defensive rating, which might not be too helpful in the postseason.

#1 Boston Celtics - 122.2

By now, not even an ounce of doubt is left that the Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA. They are the top team in Net rating and that too by far and have the best record in the league, by far.

The Celtics have the best offense in the NBA. With 122.2, they are far ahead of some of the best teams in the league. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis have been excellent this season and contributed heavily to their offense.

The Celtics also have the second-best defensive rating in the league. Going into the playoffs, the Celtics are the title favorite this season.