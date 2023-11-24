5 players with most 30-point games in LA Lakers history ft. Shaquille O’Neal

The LA Lakers are widely considered one of the most storied franchises in the history of sports. Numerous all-time greats have donned the Lakers’ purple and gold jerseys over the years, including several of the greatest scorers of all time.

When it comes to which players have the most 30-point games in LA’s franchise history, the list is jam-packed with NBA legends. So much so that Lakers superstar forward LeBron James misses the cut-off for the top five (109 games).

On that note, here are the five Lakers legends with the most 30-point games for the franchise, per StatMuse:

5 LA Lakers players with the most 30-point games

#5. Shaquille O’Neal

LA Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal

Coming in at No. 5 is Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal, who recorded 188 30-point games for LA.

O’Neal averaged 27.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game on 57.5% shooting in 514 games over eight seasons with the Lakers.

#4. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

LA Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Placing fourth is Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who just barely edges out O’Neal with 193 30-point games.

Abdul-Jabbar averaged 22.1 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 3.3 apg, 0.9 spg and 2.5 bpg on 56.7% shooting in 1,093 games over 14 seasons with LA.

#3. Elgin Baylor

LA Lakers legend Elgin Baylor

Ranking third is Lakers legend Elgin Baylor, who has a considerable lead over Abdul-Jabbar with 343 30-point games.

Baylor averaged 27.4 ppg, 13.5 rpg and 4.3 apg on 43.1% shooting in 846 games over 14 seasons with LA.

#2. Jerry West

Lakers legend Jerry West

Sitting at No. 2 is Lakers legend Jerry West, who has a slight advantage over Baylor with 350 30-point games.

West averaged 27.0 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 6.7 apg, 2.6 spg and 0.7 bpg on 47.4% shooting in 932 games over 14 seasons with LA.

#1. Kobe Bryant

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

Finally, in first place is Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who recorded a whopping 431 30-point games.

Bryant averaged 25.0 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 4.7 apg, 1.4 spg, 0.5 blocks and 1.4 3pg on 44.7% shooting in 1,346 games over 20 seasons with LA.

Bryant is also the Lakers’ all-time leading scorer with 33,643 career points.

