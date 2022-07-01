Nicolas Batum, Bruce Brown Jr. and more: 5 players the Indiana Pacers can target with their mid-level exception

The Indiana Pacers haven't had much success in the last few years. They finished last season with the fifth-worst record in the entire league. As a result, they missed the playoffs for the second straight year.

However, things could improve next season as the Pacers had three picks in the 2022 NBA draft, including the sixth overall pick. The situation is far from perfect, but with a few right moves this summer, we could see the Pacers compete in the East once again.

While beating the Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat will be extremely difficult, Indiana could, at least, qualify for the playoffs and try to make some noise there.

The Pacers will, most likely, use their mid-level exception to sign a free agent this summer. These are the five players they could use it on.

5) Bruce Brown Jr.

The Indiana Pacers could sign Bruce Brown Jr. this summer. (Image via Getty Images)

Bruce Brown Jr. is an unrestricted free agent who last played for the Brooklyn Nets. Since the situation in Brooklyn is quite dramatic, it won't be surprising to see the 25-year-old change scenery.

Brown Jr. was one of the most efficient scorers in the NBA last season. He shot 50.6% from the field and 40.4% from long range. While his volume from beyond the arc was not impressive, the swingman proved that he can knock these shots down consistently.

The 6-foot-4 guard was one of the best defenders in the league as well. His opponents shot 4.8% worse while guarded than him.

Considering that the Indiana Pacers had the fifth-worst defense last season and were also ranked 25th in 3-point shooting, signing Brown Jr. sounds like a perfect idea.

4) Nicolas Batum

After two seasons in Los Angeles, Nicolas Batum is a free agent once again. He started most of the games for the Clippers last year. He'd be a valuable addition to just about any team, including the Indiana Pacers.

Batum shot 40% from three-point range last season. He was also a decent defender and rebounder. Standing at 6-foot-8, the 14-year NBA veteran is very versatile and is able to play and defend multiple positions.

The Indiana Pacers have a lot of young players on their roster, which is another reason why Batum would be a great addition. Having his veteran presence in the locker room could pay off in the long run, but it will be hard to pry him away from the Clippers.

3) Caleb Martin

Like Bruce Brown Jr., Caleb Martin is another fantastic 3&D player the Indiana Pacers could sign this summer. The 6-foot-5 forward had a breakout year with the Miami Heat, averaging 9.2 points per game and playing fantastic defense.

Martin is 26. His ceiling is much higher than what he showed in Miami. There's no doubt he could play a much bigger role. If nothing else, he's the perfect backup player.

The forward made 41.3% of his three-pointers last season, which is one of the best marks in the entire league. He also brought a lot of energy off the bench and was a big reason for the Heat's success.

The Indiana Pacers would drastically benefit from Martin's offense, but his defense is exceptional as well. His opponents shot 4% worse from the field when guarded than him, but what really stands out is his perimeter defense. Martin's quick hands got him a lot of steals, and his opponents also shot 9% worse from three-point range.

2) Hassan Whiteside

Hassan Whiteside could be on the Indiana Pacers' radar. (Image via Getty Images)

Myles Turner's future with the Indiana Pacers is uncertain. Meanwhile, Goga Bitadze hasn't progressed as much as the team would have liked him to. This is why signing Hassan Whiteside in free agency would be a good move for the Pacers.

Whiteside is, somewhat, unpredictable. His NBA career has had many ups and downs. However, he was a decent backup center for the Utah Jazz last year, averaging 8.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game.

His interior defense is amazing and one of his biggest selling points. Unfortunately, the 7-footer has no reliable outside shot. He's also not very good when defending opposing centers who can knock down long-range shots.

Whiteside is an unrestricted free agent. Therefore, the Indiana Pacers may want to see him as one of their potential targets this summer. Their defense would be much better with the big man achoring it. He'd also provide some huge help on the glass as the Pacers ranked in the bottom five in rebounding per game last season.

1) Patty Mills

Patty Mills could sign with the Indiana Pacers this summer. (Image via Getty Images)

Patty Mills was one of the best players for the Brooklyn Nets last season. He averaged 11.4 points per game, the second-best mark of his career and converted 40% of his three-point shots.

Mills opted out of his contract with the Nets and may be looking for either a bigger contract or a better situation.

The 6-foot-1 point guard would have been paid $6.2 million if he opted into the final year of his contract, so the Indiana Pacers will have to offer him much more money than that.

The full mid-level exception allows them to give him a contract of up to $10.5 million. Considering how good he has been lately, this could be his market value.

There have been rumors about the Pacers exploring trade options for former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. If they get rid of the guard, Mills could certainly step in and provide valuable minutes.

