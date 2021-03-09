5 players who could make their NBA All-Star debut in 2022

With the 2021 NBA All-Star Game in the books, fans are already looking to the future. On this list, we make cases for five players who could make the All-Star game next year.

5 NBA Players who could become first-time All-Stars in 2022

The NBA's decision to host an All-Star Game amid the pandemic drew criticism from league executives and players alike. This, coupled with a few All-Star snubs and late invites to certain players, meant that there was a lot of noise surrounding the event. But the All-Star Game remains relevant, and clearly, players feel the same way. Selections and snubs mean more to players than they would care to admit.

These are the players we predict will make the NBA All-Star Game next year:

#5 Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon #7 of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball.

The Indiana Pacers quietly played good basketball under coach Nate Bjorkgren before losing six of their 10 games ahead of the All-Star break. Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis are the standout players for the team, and while Sabonis made the All-Star game, Brogdon didn't.

NBA Rookie of the Year in 2017, Brogdon is the leading scorer for the Pacers. He is averaging 21 points and six assists for the season in 45/38/89 shooting splits. Guard spots in the East remain stacked with players such as Harden, Irving and Beal, but the Atlanta native could mix it up with these superstars next year.

#4 LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball #2 of the Charlotte Hornets.

LaMelo Ball plays tremendously exciting basketball. He would fit perfectly into the All-Star Game, which is more of a show than a competitive game of basketball.

The rookie for the Charlotte Hornets has been impressive this season. Ball is currently averaging 16 points, six assists and six rebounds per game for Charlotte. Ever since being named a starter for the team, his numbers have jumped to 21 points, seven assists and six rebounds. LaMelo's exciting playing style, notoriety, and consistently good basketball could make him a shoo-in for the All-Star Game next year.

#3 De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings.

De'Aaron Fox has been balling out for the Sacramento Kings. His performances would have earned him a spot in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game if not for the abysmal record of the Sacramento Kings.

Fox has improved every year that he has been in the league. Now in his fourth season, he is averaging 23 points and eight assists per game while shooting at 47% from the field. Another year of improvement on his game and a better Sacramento team around him could land him a spot in next year's All-Star Game.

#2 Ja Morant

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ja Morant is establishing himself as one of the best athletes in the NBA. Don't be surprised to see Ja Morant make the All-Star Game next year if stays healthy and can guide the Memphis Grizzlies to a decent record. NBA Rookie of the Year in 2020, Ja Morant is putting up a solid 19.8 points and 7.7 assists per game this season. A shining star for Memphis, the 21-year-old is headed towards big things in the NBA, including a possible spot in next year's All-Star Game.

#1 CJ McCollum

CJ McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers.

It would come as a shock to most NBA players, fans and executives if they were told that CJ McCollum has not made a single NBA All-Star Game in his eight-year career. But these are the facts. A stacked Western Conference backcourt has meant that superstars such as Curry, Thompson, Paul and his teammate Lillard have pipped him to the All-Star Game every season.

Next year could be the chance that McCollum has been waiting for. Russell Westbrook and James Harden are now in the Eastern Conference, giving the shooting guard a chance to make the All-Star Game next year. McCollum has played at an All-Star level for multiple years, and it's time to make his presence in the actual All-Star game a reality.

