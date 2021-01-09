5 Players with the most NBA MVP awards in league history

The NBA MVP award is the greatest achievement a player can earn in the regular season. Often, the NBA Most Valuable Player is part of one of the top teams from the regular season, so it can also be described as an award that rewards a collective effort, too. LeBron James has the most NBA MVP trophies, with four. In this article, we will list the five NBA legends with the most NBA MVP awards.

The NBA MVP has been around the league since the 1955-56 NBA season. The first player to take the trophy home was the legendary Bob Pettit, who went on to win another one before his career ended.

From its inception until the 1979-1980 season, the players voted for the NBA MVP. From the 1980-81 NBA season forward, sportswriters have the duty of picking their five choices for MVP. The player on their ballot who is selected first receives 10 points, the second-place votes are worth seven points, third place receives five points, fourth place is worth three points, and the fifth player gets one point.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the reigning NBA MVP, and he has taken the trophy in the last two seasons.

No. 4 (tie) - LeBron James, 4 MVP awards

'The King' won his third NBA MVP in 2012 with the Miami Heat.

Arguably the greatest player in NBA history, LeBron James has won four NBA MVP awards in his glorious career.

Even though four NBA MVPs look a little underwhelming in LeBron James' resume, it is not his fault, as some times it might seem that the voters take his greatness for granted.

His four NBA MVP trophies came in a span of five years, between the 2008-09 season and the 2012-13 campaign. He won his first two awards with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2009 and 2010 and the other two with the Miami Heat (2012 and 2013). Only Bill Russell has won four NBA MVP trophies in a five-year span.

No. 4 (tie) - Wilt Chamberlain, 4 MVP awards

Wilt. Photo Credit: AP.

Any list that considers some of the greatest NBA records needs to have Wilt Chamberlain's name on it. Wilt won four NBA MVPs in his 14-year career.

Along with many scoring records, Chamberlain – as a Philadelphia Warrior – was the first rookie to take the NBA MVP award home.

In addition to Chamberlain's rookie season, 1959-60, he took three consecutive NBA MVP trophies (becoming the second player ever to do it) from the 1965-66 campaign through the 1967-68 NBA season.