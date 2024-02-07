5 players New York Knicks could acquire on NBA trade deadline day

With Thursday’s NBA trade deadline fast approaching, the rumor mill is churning faster than ever, with numerous aspiring contenders looking to make last-minute deals. Among the teams most active in trade talks is the New York Knicks.

The Knicks (33-18, fourth in the Eastern Conference) have been rolling, winning 10 of their last 11 games. However, injuries are beginning to pile up.

Star forward Julius Randle (shoulder) and starting forward OG Anunoby (elbow) have been out since Jan. 27. Meanwhile, starting center Mitchell Robinson (ankle) remains out indefinitely. While Anunoby could return any day, Randle is expected to miss at least another couple of weeks.

Additionally, star point guard Jalen Brunson exited Tuesday’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies after sustaining a right ankle sprain and did not return. So, the team could be even more shorthanded.

Even at full strength, the Knicks could use another shot-creator off the bench after trading sixth man Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors in December. However, with injuries taking a toll, the team may be inclined to add some frontcourt depth as well.

On that note, below are five players New York could acquire by Thursday.

5 NBA trade deadline targets for New York Knicks

#5 Isaac Okoro

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro

Per Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, forward Isaac Okoro is the most likely Cleveland Cavaliers player to be traded ahead of the trade deadline.

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto added that the fourth-year wing “is expected to draw interest,” with the Knicks being named among his potential suitors.

While not a flashy player, Okoro could be a serviceable 3-and-D wing (38.5% from 3) for New York. He would also provide injury insurance for Anunoby. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau loves defensive-minded players. So, Okoro could fit in well as part of his nine-man rotation.

Additionally, the 23-year-old is making a relatively affordable $8.9 million this season, so it should be easy to match his salary in a potential deal.

#4 Andre Drummond

Chicago Bulls veteran center Andre Drummond

If the Chicago Bulls blow up their veteran core at the trade deadline, center Andre Drummond will likely be among the first to go.

The 12-year veteran remains one of the best per-minute rebounders in the league, averaging a whopping 18.8 rebounds per 36 minutes. So, if the Knicks want a more proven backup center in Robinson’s absence, acquiring Drummond could make sense.

He's also on an expiring $3.4 million contract, so it shouldn’t take much to acquire the 30-year-old.

#3 Bruce Brown

Toronto Raptors guard Bruce Brown

Since acquiring guard Bruce Brown from the Indiana Pacers last month, the Toronto Raptors have been expected to flip him before the trade deadline. The team has reportedly been seeking a quality young player and draft compensation in exchange for the 27-year-old.

However, according to The Athletic’s Fred Katz, the Knicks have instead offered Toronto veteran shooting guard Evan Fournier’s expiring $18.9 million contract and draft compensation.

It remains to be seen if that will be enough to land Brown. However, given his positional versatility and championship experience, he would likely be another welcome addition to Thibodeau’s rotation.

#2 Malcolm Brogdon

Portland Trail Blazers veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon

One name heavily connected to the Knicks in recent weeks as a potential Quickley replacement is Portland Trail Blazers veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon.

The 31-year-old would provide the Knicks with a proven sixth-man scorer (15.7 points per game) and shooter (41.2% from 3). Additionally, he could serve as a secondary ball handler (5.5 assists per game) who can play off-ball when needed.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski recently reported that Brogdon is “unlikely” to be dealt before Thursday. However, if he is, New York is a logical landing spot.

#1 Jordan Clarkson

Utah Jazz veteran point guard Jordan Clarkson

Perhaps the role player most closely connected to the Knicks is Utah Jazz veteran point guard Jordan Clarkson.

Like Brogdon, Clarkson would add much-needed scoring (17.3 ppg) and playmaking (4.9 apg) to the Knicks’ bench.

Meanwhile, he's reportedly open to joining the team. Per The Athletic’s Tony Jones, Clarkson “would welcome a trade” to New York.

Thus, he appears to be the franchise’s most likely trade deadline acquisition.

