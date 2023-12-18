5 realistic landing spots for Jordan Clarkson amid Utah Jazz guard's trade rumors

The Utah Jazz have confirmed that Jordan Clarkson is available for a trade earlier today. Clarkson is a trade deadline candidate, allowing him to join a contending team. The guard has spent the past five seasons with the Jazz and has helped them in their playoff campaigns early in his stint.

Clarkson is averaging 16.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists while shooting a career-low 39.9% from the field this season. He's played 19 games and has missed the Jazz's last three games.

The 2020-21 Sixth Man of the Year has averaged 17.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists during his five-season stay in Utah.

What happened to Jordan Clarkson?

Jordan Clarkson is set to be sidelined for two weeks after he suffered a hamstring strain during their game against the OKC Thunder on December 11. The Jazz released a medical update on Clarkson to explain his situation further.

"During Utah’s game versus New Orleans on Nov. 27, Jordan sustained a right thigh contusion. Following last night’s game against OKC, he experienced continued hamstring discomfort. Upon further magnetic resonance imaging, Clarkson was diagnosed with a right bicep femoris strain. He will be reevaluated in two weeks," the Jazz posted on X.

#5 Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have a great chance at defending their title this season. However, they rely heavily on Nikola Jokic to carry the team. That could be difficult this season as teams try to wear him out, especially in the postseason.

Trading for Jordan Clarkson, a proven scorer off the bench, will help the team's depth. It could also help the starters get more rest and prepare themselves for the postseason.

#4 Indiana Pacers

The future is bright for the Indiana Pacers, but they need to offer Tyrese Haliburton some help soon. Adding Clarkson would be an excellent start. He's a veteran scorer who can help take care of the lead when starters are resting.

Given that Rick Carlisle likes to play fast, Clarkson might be a key addition to their campaign this season.

#3 Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have struggled this season, which has made it hard for them to have a decent ranking in the standings. Aside from Steph Curry, no one has helped out much in the scoring department.

With Chris Paul coming off the bench, Clarkson could easily find his spots and get his rhythm back.

#2 LA Lakers

A return to the LA Lakers will always be welcome for Clarkson. He could reunite with LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell, giving the Lakers another on-ball threat. He will not have any problems joining the team as his task will solely be dedicated to scoring the ball.

Clarkson started his career with the Lakers, and fans would love to see him back.

#1 Miami Heat

Clarkson's best skill is his scoring, and the Miami Heat needs a pure scorer in their team. The Heat's bench needs additional depth in the scoring department, and the 6-foot-4 guard can provide what they need.

He will also serve as a mentor to Jaime Jaquez Jr., as he has been an excellent player for the Heat off the bench.