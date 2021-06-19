5 Reasons why the Atlanta Hawks lost 99-104 against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals | 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Atlanta Hawks were determined to close out their series against the Philadelphia 76ers with a bright start in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. However, the Sixers had plans of their own and forced a Game 7 with a 104-99 win.

The Philadelphia 76ers managed to stay in the game despite a poor performance in the first half. Things changed at the start of the third quarter as they came back from a four-point deficit to lead the game by 10 with a 14-0 run.

The Atlanta Hawks endured another horrid shooting night as Bogdan Bogdanovic continued to struggle from downtown. Towards the end of the fourth quarter, it was reported that he would sit out the rest of the game due to right knee soreness. At the time of writing, it was unclear if he would feature in the pivotal Game 7.

Trae Young had another impressive game for the Atlanta Hawks, registering 34 points, 12 assists and five rebounds. He also put on a show for Hawks fans as he shot several deep three-pointers and one from the logo. Despite a good performance from the youngster, it was not enough to rally his team to victory.

Ahead of the crucial Game 7, we look at 5 reasons why the Philadelphia 76ers were able to escape with a win against Atlanta.

#5 Better 3-point shooting by the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers played with a lot more concentration even though they lacked urgency in the first half. The Atlanta Hawks failed to punish their lackluster approach early in the game. However, the Sixers found their groove and went on a rampage to start the third quarter.

Although the Philadelphia 76ers converted 12 of 29 three-point attempts, it was a commendable effort as they created open looks for themselves. No credit to the Atlanta Hawks defense for a woeful attempt defending the perimeter. If the Sixers were more locked-in, it would have kept pouring from downtown all game long.

#4 The Philadelphia 76ers turned the game around despite getting into early foul trouble

Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers

Early fouling was a problem for the Philadelphia 76ers early in the game, as two of their starters were sidelined as a result. Tobias Harris' picked up two personal fouls in quick succession in the first quarter. Ben Simmons also had two in the first quarter, which limited his playing minutes drastically, but the Atlanta Hawks failed to capitalize on the DPOY candidate's absence.

Harris checked back in as a man reformed, walking the line and avoiding contact while putting in an excellent defensive shift. After struggling to convert on offense early in the first half, he ended the game with 24 points and was the joint top scorer for the Philadelphia 76ers.

