5 reasons why LiAngelo Ball deserves an NBA Roster Spot

LiAngelo Ball is the latest Ball brother to be looking for a career in the NBA. After a successful high-school career alongside his brothers at Chino Hills High School, LiAngelo chose to forgo college basketball and has since had stints at the JBA and the G League. He was the Finals MVP at the 2018 JBA championship and most recently played for the Oklahoma City Blue before his summer league stint.

Currently a free agent, LiAngelo Ball has been linked with multiple teams in recent weeks with the Charlotte Hornets the obvious favorites. In this article, we look at five reasons why he deserves an NBA roster spot:

LiAngelo Ball might be a newcomer to the NBA, but he has years of experience as a professional basketballer and enjoyed a successful summer league campaign. As things currently stand, a reunion with LaMelo at the Charlotte Hornets appears to be the most obvious destination for Ball for the upcoming season. In this article, we look at five reasons why he deserves a spot, as well:

#5 LiAngelo Ball has the experience

While teams might be reluctant to take LiAngelo Ball considering his father’s reputation, he has proven his worth over the years and looks set to be the latest NBA rookie to never play college basketball. His stint with the Los Angeles Ballers saw LiAngelo lead a team from the front all the way to the championship.

The fact that he won the Finals MVP and has till date already played in three professional leagues means that the final Ball brother can play as well. While he might not be as talented as Lonzo or LaMelo, LiAngelo Ball can still do a job in the NBA, something his Summer League exploits prove.

#4 LiAngelo Ball has time to improve

Two of the most obvious faults that LiAngelo currently has in his game are the lack of a defensive game and athleticism. He is also not the quickest of players and is at his best on the offensive end of the court. Regardless, these are chinks that can be worked on and improved.

A proper NBA coaching unit will most definitely want LiAngelo to bulk up and work on his overall athleticism. Ball can develop into a decent offensive guard capable of guarding the wings and is already a more than decent shooter. At the age of 22, he has time on his hands to develop his overall game and become a starter in the NBA.

