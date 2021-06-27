5 reasons why Phoenix Suns won 84-80 against LA Clippers in Game 4 of Western Conference Finals | 2021 NBA Playoffs

The LA Clippers failed to tie a series for the first time in the 2021 NBA playoffs, after losing 80-84 in Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center. The Suns will now host the Clippers in Phoenix in what could be a closeout game in the Western Conference Finals.

Although it was a wire-to-wire game for the Phoenix Suns, the LA Clippers came close to taking the lead on several occasions in the fourth quarter. Both teams fought hard and endured scoring droughts of about four minutes because of intense defending at both ends of the court.

In a game where both offenses sputtered, the Phoenix Suns produced just enough to take a 3-1 series lead over the LA Clippers and move one win away from the NBA Finals. #NBAPlayoffs https://t.co/vF2iObICAd — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) June 27, 2021

Paul George's struggles at the free-throw line might have cost the LA Clippers the game, as he failed to convert clutch free-throws with under 15 seconds in the game. Although hope was restored after DeMarcus Cousins was fouled in an attempt to grab an intentional miss, Cousins failed to hit the rim on his second free-throw attempt to give the Clippers a chance at a 3-point play.

It was an inspirational comeback from the LA Clippers, who fought back from a 16-point deficit with an impressive third-quarter display. The Phoenix Suns managed the game better, though, thanks to Chris Paul's experience and control coming into play.

On that note, here are five reasons why the Phoenix Suns won against the LA Clippers in Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals.

#1 The Phoenix Suns shot the ball well from the free-throw line

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Chris Paul (#3) of the Phoenix Suns shoots a free throw at the end of the game against the LA Clippers

The Phoenix Suns won this game on the free-throw line because one missed throw could have cost them the game late in the fourth quarter. If the LA Clippers had shot better from the line, perhaps they could have forced overtime.

DeAndre Ayton was perfect from the line for the Phoenix Suns, but Paul and Devin Booker combined for three misses in the game. However, the LA Clippers finished the game with 65.6% free-throw shooting, with most of their misses coming from George.

#2 The Phoenix Suns outclassed the LA Clippers on the offensive glass

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns

The LA Clippers opted to play small on several occasions and were punished for it. DeAndre Ayton made sure to pile on the rebounds, as nine of his 22 total rebounds were offensive boards. The Phoenix Suns grabbed 17 offensive rebounds in total, which was two more than the Clippers'.

DeAndre Ayton’s two-way effort lifts Suns to brink of NBA Finals https://t.co/uvgr0JffFL — Pasadena Star News (@PasStarNews) June 27, 2021

The Phoenix Suns made sure to make their rebounding count, as they created 13 second-chance points with their diligent work on the offensive glass. Although the LA Clippers grabbed 15, they were not put to good use, as they mustered only seven second-chance points.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav