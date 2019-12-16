5 Reasons why the Los Angeles Lakers are favorites to win the NBA Championship

Rahul Simha

LeBron James and Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers are the most celebrated and second-most decorated franchise in NBA history. The last six years for the Lakers have been traumatic, as they have failed to qualify for the playoffs since 2013. Last season they signed LeBron James, but with an inconsistent and injury-prone young core, James was unable to lead the Lakers to the postseason.

The Lakers have started this season really well having lost only three games so far. The Lakers are completely revamped with a new set of players and coaching staff. Here are the 5 reasons why the Lakers are the favorites to win the NBA championship this season.

#1 LeBron James and Anthony Davis

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are probably the best duo in the NBA right now. LeBron looks fresh and rejuvenated after the long offseason break. Davis is in the prime of his career and averaging 27 points, 9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game.

LeBron is averaging 25.9 points per game at the age of 34 and leading the league with an average of 10.1 dimes per game. LeBron and AD complement each other well and understand each other's game. The two are contributing to half of the team's points in many games. If LeBron and AD stay healthy throughout the season it will be a herculean task to stop the Lakers.

#2 Rob Pelinka's signings during free agency

Lakers introduce Anthony Davis

Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka has to be given a lot of credit for building this Lakers team. In the offseason, he traded Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Hart, three promising youngsters for a generational superstar Anthony Davis. It was a risk worth taking and results of that trade have been promising for the Lakers.

Last season, the Lakers lacked 3-point shooters and struggled from downtown. This season Rob Pelinka added Danny Green, Quinn Cook and Troy Daniels who are good long-range shooters. Injury to DeMarcus Cousins meant that the Lakers needed another signing and Pelinka signed Dwight Howard. The Howard experiment has worked well and the former DPOY is a man reborn. He is physically in great condition and Lakers fans absolutely love Dwight Howard now.

