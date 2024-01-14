3 reasons why Zion Williamson's New Orleans Pelicans are the NBA's deepest team

With Zion Williamson out, the New Orleans Pelicans stood tall in Dallas and rallied past the Mavericks (118-108) to maintain a playoff push in the West. The Pelicans played without their three top stars but still won for the seventh time in the last ten games.

Despite their limited rotation, the Pelicans proved why they are one of the deepest teams in the league. They showed they have players who can step up in the absence of their superstars.

With 24 wins and 16 losses, New Orleans is sixth in the West and trails the top-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves by just four games (27-11).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are five reasons explaining why Williamson's Pelicans, 12-8 at both home and on the road, are the deepest team in the NBA.

Five reasons why Zion Williamson's New Orleans Pelicans are the NBA's deepest team

#3 - Several players step up

New Orleans Pelicans v Cleveland Cavaliers

Aside from their Big Three (Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum), many players on the roster step up and cover the gap. Trey Murphy III and Jonas Valanciunas continue to play at a high level, while rookie Jordan Hawkins erupted for 34 points (season-high) vs. the Mavs.

Williamson has been the best asset on the Pelicans' roster. Still, injuries have cost him a lot of games and have affected New Orleans' chances for a deep playoff run.

However, the Pelicans have learned to win even when their best player is out. And their roster depth is why, as New Orleans has signed players who can play great on both ends, like we said.

Players like Valanciunas, Murphy III, Jose Alvarado, Larry Nance Jr., Herbert Jones and Dyson Daniels have proven their mettle on the court.

#2 - They have maintained a playoff push despite injury woes

Memphis Grizzlies v New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans are among the teams dealing with injuries the most. Still, they remain a playoff contender and are among the favorites for a Top-6 finish to avoid the play-in tournament. This would be unlikely if they didn't have the depth to cover for their injuries.

#1 - Pelicans have shown they can match up with any opponent in the NBA

CJ McCollum of the New Orleans Pelicans

Coach Willie Green has created a deep roster that can match up with any opponent in the NBA. The Pelicans can play at a high pace, run in transition and play good defense and if they maintain consistency, they can eventually become a contender in the West.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!